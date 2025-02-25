Priscilla Hon is nearing the top 150 in both singles and doubles action after a successful week at the ITF W75 tournament in Prague.

Melbourne, VIC, Australia, 25 February 2025 | Jackson Mansell

Women’s doubles

Priscilla Hon nears a top-150 return in doubles after her performance at the ITF W75 tournament in Prague this week.

The 26-year-old advanced to her second doubles final this season, complementing a finals appearance at the Brisbane International last month. Alongside Switzerland’s Rebeka Masarova, the pair defeated two seeds en route to the Prague final.

They won convincingly against the second seeds in the first round 6-2 6-0, before recording a nail-biting victory over third seeds Anastasia Detiuc and Aneta Kucmova in the semifinals.

Hon climbed 17 spots to world No.158 – her highest ranking in almost six years.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Ellen Perez No.13 -4 Olivia Gadecki No.76 +1 Storm Hunter No.96 -43 Jaimee Fourlis No.146 +1 Petra Hule No.148 +1 Priscilla Hon No.158 +17 Maya Joint No.161 0 Kimberly Birrell No.175 +3 Taylah Preston No.199 +1 Alexandra Osborne No.214 +3

Women’s singles

The improvements did not stop there for Hon, who also elevated her singles ranking after a strong run in Prague.

Hon reached her second singles semifinal of 2025 where she succumbed to compatriot Destanee Aiava, having now won 10 of her 12 matches since Australian Open 2025.

READ: Hon maintains strong 2025 form to win Brisbane QTC Tennis International

An increase of seven spots to world No.158 places Hon within striking distance of her first top-150 berth since November 2022.

Aiava, too, enjoyed a notable rise in this week’s rankings update, jumping 14 places to world No.155 following her finals appearance in Prague.

Attaining excellent form this year, Aiava is now within eight spots of her career-best ranking.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Kimberly Birrell No.76 -0 Olivia Gadecki No.93 +5 Maya Joint No.103 +2 Ajla Tomljanovic No.111 +1 Daria Saville No.121 +1 Maddison Inglis No.134 0 Talia Gibson No.139 +1 Destanee Aiava No.155 +14 Priscilla Hon No.158 +7 Taylah Preston No.176 -17

Men’s singles

Chris O’Connell moved into the Australian top five following his success in the Middle East last week.

The 30-year-old defeated the in-form Hady Habib in the opening round of the Qatar Open, and climbed seven places to world No.75.

He then qualified for this week’s ATP 500 tournament in Dubai, which included a straight-sets victory over former top-25 player Botic Van De Zandschulp.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Alex de Minaur No.8 0 Alexei Popyrin No.27 0 Jordan Thompson No.37 -8 Aleksandar Vukic No.66 +1 Chris O’Connell No.75 +7 Rinky Hijikata No.82 -4 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.84 -8 James Duckworth No.94 +2 Adam Walton No.97 -7 Max Purcell No.126 -5

Men’s doubles

Another Challenger final propels Matthew Romios to a new career-high ranking of world No.81.

The 25-year-old also holds a spot inside Australia’s top five following his efforts with fellow Aussie Blake Bayldon in Pune.

Romios and Bayldon won the opening set in their final against Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Vijay Sundar Prashanth, before the top seeds rallied to triumph in a super tiebreak.

Blake Ellis moved inside the Australian top 10 after his quarterfinal appearance with Tristan Schoolkate in Pune. The 26-year-old rose four spots to world No.142.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Jordan Thompson No.11 -2 Max Purcell No.13 0 Matt Ebden No.21 -1 John Peers No.35 -1 Matthew Romios No.81 +5 John-Patrick Smith No.91 -8 Rinky Hijikata No.107 -1 Thomas Fancutt No.116 -1 Luke Saville No.125 -3 Blake Ellis No.142 +4

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to hit the court and have some fun!