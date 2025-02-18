Eighteen-year-old Maya Joint is making moves in the WTA singles and doubles rankings following a stellar week in Cancun.

Cancun, Mexico, 18 February 2025 | Jackson Mansell

Women’s singles:

A semifinal appearance at the WTA 125 event in Cancun has pushed Maya Joint closer to a maiden top-100 berth.

The 18-year-old rose seven places to world No.105 following her second semifinal of 2025; she reached the same stage in Hobart, where she prevailed against Australian Open 2020 champion Sofia Kenin.

There could be a three-year Australian first should Joint crack the top 100. She, alongside Kimberly Birrell and Olivia Gadecki, could become the first Aussie trio since Ash Barty, Ajla Tomljanovic and Astra Sharma in March 2022 to simultaneously hold a WTA top 100 ranking.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Kimberly Birrell No.76 -1 Olivia Gadecki No.98 +1 Maya Joint No.105 +7 Ajla Tomljanovic No.112 +2 Daria Saville No.122 +2 Maddison Inglis No.134 -1 Talia Gibson No.140 -4 Taylah Preston No.159 +1 Priscilla Hon No.165 0 Destanee Aiava No.169 +1

Women’s doubles:

Joint’s doubles ranking also rose healthily this week after she paired with Taylah Preston to reign in Cancun. Her maiden WTA 125 doubles triumph saw Joint climb 55 places to world No.161.

However, it was Preston who was Australia’s biggest riser. The 19-year-old rose 70 spots to world No.200, moving inside the Australian top 10.

The title is reward for a stellar period for the West Australian on the doubles court. It was also a maiden WTA 125 crown for Preston, who won the ITF W75 Sydney title with Lizette Cabrera in November, and with Cabrera reached the final at last week’s Brisbane QTC Tennis International.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Ellen Perez No.9 0 Storm Hunter No.53 +1 Olivia Gadecki No.77 +2 Jaimee Fourlis No.147 +3 Petra Hule No.149 +3 Maya Joint No.161 +55 Priscilla Hon No.175 -1 Kimberly Birrell No.178 -2 Taylah Preston No.200 +70 Alexandra Osborne No.217 -3

Men’s singles:

Tristan Schoolkate continues to ascend the rankings, rising to a new career high.

The 23-year-old climbed six places to world No.134 after reaching the ATP Challenger semifinal in New Delhi, his fourth Challenger semifinal in four months.

The West Australian also clinched the Brisbane 1 Challenger crown a fortnight ago and most notably stole a set from world No.1 Jannik Sinner at Australian Open 2025.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Alex de Minaur No.8 -2 Alexei Popyrin No.27 -1 Jordan Thompson No.29 0 Aleksandar Vukic No.67 0 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.76 -3 Rinky Hijikata No.78 -6 Chris O’Connell No.82 -3 Adam Walton No.90 -1 James Duckworth No.96 -1 Max Purcell No.121 -1

Men’s doubles:

Aussies Rinky Hijikata and Adam Walton improve their rankings this week after upsetting No.1 seeds Jackson Withrow and Horacio Zeballos 6-4 7-5 [10-7] to reach the quarterfinals of the Delray Beach Open.

Hijikata and Walton fell in a tightly-contested quarterfinal to eventual champions Miomir Kecmanovic and Brandon Nakashima.

Hijikata edged closer to a top 100 return, rising two spots to world No.106, while Walton moved to world No.163 – an improvement of four places.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Ranking Move Jordan Thompson No.9 0 Max Purcell No.13 +1 Matt Ebden No.20 0 John Peers No.34 0 John-Patrick Smith No.83 -8 Matthew Romios No.86 -1 Rinky Hijikata No.106 +2 Thomas Fancutt No.115 +1 Luke Saville No.122 +2 Tristan Schoolkate No.134 -1

