Gold Coast, Queensland, 27 June 2024 | Rhys de Deugd

New South Wales claimed ultimate bragging rights in the 11-and-under Australian Teams Championships on the Gold Coast this week in both boys’ and girls’ events.

Australia’s most promising young athletes representing all states and territories, as well as teams from New Zealand and Pacific Oceania, competed at KDV Sports for the Rod Laver Cup and Margaret Court Cup.

Tournament Director Francis Soyer said competitions like the Australian Teams Championships are an important opportunity for junior players early in their career to gain match experience and build respect, trust and collaboration.

“These national events not only foster a competitive spirit but also significantly enhance camaraderie and support amongst players and teammates,” Soyer said.

“Many of our pro tennis players today gained experience at this very event including the likes of Australia’s top men, Alex de Minaur and Jordan Thompson who are currently preparing for Wimbledon, as well as former world No.1 Ash Barty. This really highlights the importance of tournaments like these in developing the next generation of tennis champions.”

The tournament is one of four Australian Junior Nationals events held annually, which take place on each of the Grand Slam surfaces – clay, grass and hard court.

11-and-under boys – Rod Laver Cup

New South Wales’ went through the whole event dropping just one match in the group stage to claim the Rod Laver Cup.

The team of Caleb Gwinnell-Sheather, Mitchell Coventry-Searle and Ethan Wang defeated Queensland 2-0 in the final.

This is the second-consecutive year that New South Wales has won the 11-and-under-boys event.

Rod Laver Cup

Final standings Position Team 1 New South Wales 2 Queensland 3 New Zealand 4 Western Australia 5 South Australia 6 Victoria 7 Pacific Oceania 8 ACT 9 Tasmania 10 Northern Territory

11-and-under girls – Margaret Court Cup

New South Wales girls team featuring Emily Liang, Emma Esenova and Joyce Sun will also be taking home the national title.

Much like their fellow boys’ state team, the girls only dropped one match in group stages, before a thrilling semifinal against Queensland set them up to defeat South Australia 2-0 in the final to claim the Margaret Court Cup.

Margaret Court Cup

Final standings Position Team 1 New South Wales 2 South Australia 3 Queensland 4 Victoria 5 New Zealand 6 Western Australia 7 ACT/NT 8 Tasmania 9 Pacific Oceania

> VIEW: Results from the 2024 Australian Teams Championships

