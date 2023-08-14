Storm Hunter, Alex de Minaur, Olivia Gadecki and Aleksandar Vukic are all at new career-high rankings this week.

Australia, 14 August 2023 | Leigh Rogers

Men’s singles

Alex de Minaur climbs to a career-high world No.12 in the latest ATP Tour men’s singles rankings.

This is the highest singles ranking for an Australian man in 17 years.

The 24-year-old rises six places after reaching his maiden ATP Masters 1000 final in Toronto. This betters De Minaur’s previous career-high of No.15 achieved in June 2021.

Aleksandar Vukic makes his top-50 debut this week, jumping up 14 spots to world No.48 after his career-best run at ATP Masters 1000 level.

The 27-year-old Vukic is now the No.2-ranked Australian. Six months ago, he was the 11th highest Aussie at world No.171.

Adam Walton soars 50 spots to a career-high world No.206 after winning his first ATP Challenger title, while Luke Saville improves 21 places to world No.306 following his success on the Australian Pro Tour.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.12 +6 Aleksandar Vukic No.48 +14 Jordan Thompson No.55 0 Alexei Popyrin No.58 -2 Max Purcell No.70 +8 Chris O’Connell No.71 +2 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.78 +8 Jason Kubler No.85 +5 Rinky Hijikata No.110 +8 James Duckworth No.120 +4

Women’s singles

Emerson Jones is the biggest mover of the week, rising 183 places in the latest WTA Tour women’s singles rankings.

The 15-year-old from the Gold Coast improves to a career-high world No.1064 after advancing to her first ITF singles final.

The 23-year-old Destanee Aiava (up 19 spots to world No.270) and 19-year-old Talia Gibson (up 38 places to world No.338) are also on the rise.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ajla Tomljanovic No.83 -15 Kimberly Birrell No.114 +1 Olivia Gadecki No.138 +2 Storm Hunter No.165 -9 Arina Rodionova No.166 0 Jaimee Fourlis No.187 +2 Astra Sharma No.194 -6 Priscilla Hon No.202 -1 Daria Saville No.211 -1 Lizette Cabrera No.214 -1

Men’s doubles

There are currently 22 Australian men ranked inside the world’s top 250 in the ATP Tour doubles rankings, with Matt Ebden leading the way at a career-high world No.9.

Adam Walton (up 18 spots to world No.163), Calum Puttergill (up five spots to world No.178), Matthew Romios (rising six places to world No.188), Blake Ellis (up seven places to world No.208) and Adam Taylor (climbing 28 spots to world No.229) are all at new career-highs this week.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Matt Ebden No.9 +1 Jason Kubler No.33 +1 Rinky Hijikata No.37 +1 John Peers No.40 -7 Max Purcell No.44 +3 John-Patrick Smith No.89 +3 Andrew Harris No.102 0 Jordan Thompson No.103 0 Luke Saville No.119 -3 Nick Kyrgios No.126 +2

Women’s doubles

Storm Hunter sits at a career-high world No.4 in the latest WTA Tour doubles rankings.

The 29-year-old has won 33 of her 44 doubles matches this season and reached the semifinals or better in five of her past six tournaments.

Olivia Gadecki is also at a new career-high, rising 17 places to world No.121 after reaching her seventh ITF doubles final of the season.

Destanee Aiava jumps up 21 places to world No.197 and returns to the Australian top 10 after winning an ITF title in Great Britain. This is Aiava’s highest ranking since October 2019.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Storm Hunter No.4 +1 Ellen Perez No.12 -3 Olivia Tjandramulia No.117 -1 Olivia Gadecki No.121 +17 Daria Saville No.147 +3 Talia Gibson No.161 +2 Elysia Bolton No.174 +1 Alexandra Bozovic No.179 -2 Destanee Aiava No.197 +21 Petra Hule No.205 +7

