Melbourne, Australia, 24 November 2022 | tennis.com.au

The finals of the first Australian Padel Open will be played during the Australian Open’s Finals Festival in January 2023, as Tennis Australia cements its commitment to the growth of the sport across the country.

Staged as the largest professional Padel event and first of its kind in Australia, international players are set to travel and compete against a growing number of talented Aussies all vying for a share of a $20,000 prize pool.

“The team at Tennis Australia are committed to the growth of grassroots tennis and that extends to complementary formats such as Padel,” said Tennis Australia’s Chief Tennis Officer Tom Larner.

“It’s fantastic to be hosting the Australian Padel Open finals on the purpose-built Padel court at Melbourne Park in January.

“Worldwide, Padel is enjoyed across more than 90 countries and by more than 20 million players and whilst the sport’s introduction to Australia is only relatively new, there’s already significant uptake in its popularity.

“The viability and expansion of Padel in Australia is exciting new territory and we’ve been working closely with the sport’s governing bodies for a number of years to ensure its growth in Australia.

“It’s an exciting and social sport that offers both recreational and professional playing opportunities and is a perfect fit for Aussies who love their sport.

“Currently, there are only six Padel venues across the country with two venues in Sydney and Perth and one in Melbourne and on the Gold Coast.

“With an estimated 2000 regular players and a strong indication for continued growth, the current positive momentum of the sport means there is increased demand for venues and professional playing opportunities within Australia,” continued Larner.

“If we look to countries like Spain where the sport has been popular for a very long time and where Padel courts are as common as tennis courts, then we’re able to draw great confidence for the future landscape and projected uptake of it here.

“With this comes great opportunity for clubs and private operators to service the growing demand for Padel and the team at Tennis Australia is excited by what’s in store for the future.”

The Australian Padel Open will feature two days of qualifying rounds, ahead of a 32-player men’s and women’s draw to be played across four days.

Qualifying and opening rounds will commence at One Padel, Docklands from Thursday 24 January with semifinals and finals to be played at Melbourne Park from Friday 27 January.

The Australian Padel Open is endorsed by the Australian Padel Federation and is the first leg of the 2023 Australian Padel Tour. Players competing in the Australian Padel Open and the Australian Padel Tour earn Australian Padel ranking points.

Registrations for the event open from Thursday 1 December. For more information, please contact [email protected].