Alex de Minaur, Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios have been rewarded for their Atlanta Open title-winning runs in the latest ATP Tour rankings.

Atlanta, USA, 1 August 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Men’s singles

Alex de Minaur is verging on a top-20 return in the latest ATP Tour men’s singles rankings. The 23-year-old rises nine places this week to world No.21 after capturing his sixth career ATP singles title in Atlanta.

Li Tu improves 16 places to a career-high world No.252 after reaching the quarterfinals at an ATP Challenger event in Canada.

Thomas Fancutt takes biggest mover honours, improving 70 places to world No.579 following a title-winning run at an ITF tournament in Caloundra.

While Dane Sweeny, who finished runner-up to Fancutt at Caloundra, jumps up 14 places to a career-high world No.361.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.21 +9 James Duckworth No.59 +3 Nick Kyrgios No.63 -16 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.75 -6 John Millman No.76 +5 Alexei Popyrin No.83 +1 Chris O’Connell No.109 -12 Jordan Thompson No.114 -19 Jason Kubler No.122 -22 Aleksandar Vukic No.133 -4

Women’s singles

Kimberly Birrell is the biggest mover in the latest WTA Tour women’s singles rankings. The 24-year-old improves 62 places to world No.345 following a recent runner-up finish at an ITF tournament in Portugal. It was Birrell’s first ITF finals appearance in almost four years.

Talia Gibson has been rewarded for her title-winning run at an ITF tournament in Caloundra, with the 18-year-old climbing 45 spots to a career-high world No.601.

Priscilla Hon, currently ranked No.196, is set to soon rise higher too after winning her sixth career ITF title – and second this season – at a tournament in Nottingham last week.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ajla Tomljanovic No.69 0 Daria Saville No.88 0 Maddison Inglis No.141 -2 Jaimee Fourlis No.154 -3 Olivia Gadecki No.162 -3 Priscilla Hon No.196 +1 Seone Mendez No.198 +1 Astra Sharma No.199 +1 Arina Rodionova No.218 +1 Lizette Cabrera No.227 -1

Men’s doubles

Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios are at new career-highs in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

The Special K’s have been rewarded for their title-winning run at Atlanta, with Kokkinakis rising three places to world No.24 and Kyrgios up two spots to world No.27.

Jason Kubler is the biggest mover of the week, skyrocketing up 144 places to world No.212 after advancing to his first tour-level final. Kubler finished runner-up in Atlanta alongside compatriot John Peers in the first all-Australian doubles final played at an ATP tournament in 22 years.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move John Peers No.13 0 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.24 +3 Nick Kyrgios No.27 +2 Matthew Ebden No.36 -3 Max Purcell No.37 +1 Luke Saville No.73 +1 John-Patrick Smith No.97 0 Alex de Minaur No.172 +2 Dane Sweeny No.177 +2 Li Tu No.204 +2

Women’s doubles

For the second consecutive week, Alexandra Bozovic is the biggest mover in the latest WTA doubles rankings. The 23-year-old jumps up 79 places to world No.376 following a title-winning run at an ITF tournament in Portugal.

Bozovic has won seven of her past nine matches and improved her ranking 115 places in the past month.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Sam Stosur No.8 0 Storm Sanders No.20 -1 Ellen Perez No.44 0 Astra Sharma No.121 -4 Ajla Tomljanovic No.123 -3 Olivia Tjandramulia No.127 -1 Arina Rodionova No.130 -2 Lizette Cabrera No.184 +4 Alana Parnaby No.265 +4 Daria Saville No.288 +5

> AUSSIES IN ACTION: Find out where our top-ranked Australians are competing this week

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!