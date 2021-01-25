Updates have been made to Melbourne Summer Series events and the ATP Cup start dates to assist those players who are in hotel quarantine.

The Australian Open lead-in week has been revamped to help give the 72 players in the 14-day quarantine lockdown the best possible preparation and training opportunities.

Following extensive consultation between the players and the tours, Tennis Australia has designed a new schedule, taking into account the limited time many players have had to prepare.

There will now be three WTA 500 events – the two originally planned from Sunday 31 January to Saturday 6 February, with slightly reduced draw sizes. A third event, for those players who’ve been unable to train, will commence on Wednesday 3 and finish on Sunday 7 February.

The two ATP events and ATP Cup will be pushed back by 24 hours. The two ATP 250 events will commence on Monday 1 February, each featuring an increased singles main draw size of 56, while the ATP Cup will start on Tuesday 2 February.

“This has been a particularly challenging time for the athletes in hard lockdown and we, along with the WTA and ATP, aim to do everything we can to help,” Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley said.

“These changes to the lead-in events have been made to give the 72 players a little bit of extra time to help them prepare. We also will prioritise them for things like practice sessions, gym and ice baths.”

“This revised schedule comprised of three WTA 500 events in the week leading into the upcoming Australian Open will allow for our athletes coming out of the respected quarantine period to properly focus on their preparation in a return to competition,” WTA CEO Steve Simon said.

“We appreciate the positive spirit of collaboration demonstrated by our friends at Tennis Australia and the ATP as these solutions were worked through in recent days. All of our players appreciate the opportunity to be here in Melbourne and look forward to getting on the court to compete and entertain the terrific fans that are here with some great tennis over the weeks ahead in what will be a very a safe and healthy environment.”

ATP Chairman Andrea Gaudenzi also added, “Our number one goal with Tennis Australia and the WTA was to be as fair as possible to the players coming out of a hard quarantine.

“The extra 24 hours before the first ATP Tour events together with priority over practice and preparation will help. We are eager to start what I am sure will be a fantastic summer of tennis in Melbourne in front of our great Australian fans.”

The blockbuster week of AO lead-in events includes:

MELBOURNE SUMMER SERIES

Margaret Court Arena Zone

WTA 500 Gippsland Trophy, 31 January – 6 February

WTA 500 Yarra Valley Classic, 31 January – 6 February

ATP 250 Great Ocean Road Open, 1 – 7 February

ATP 250 Murray River Open, 1 – 7 February

WTA 500 Grampians Trophy, 3 – 7 February

WTA 250 Phillip Island Trophy, 13 – 19 February

ATP CUP – 2 – 6 February

Rod Laver Arena Zone

John Cain Arena Zone

Tickets start from $20 for adults and just $5 for kids and will go on sale this week.