Australia to face Spain and Greece at ATP Cup

Team Australia has been handed a tough draw at the ATP Cup.

John Millman and Alex de Minaur spearhead the Australian team, which will face Spain and Greece in the round-robin stages.

World No.2 Rafael Nadal headlines Team Spain, with World No.6 Stefanos Tsitsipas leading the charge for Team Greece.

The official ATP Cup draw, which was conducted today in Melbourne with Australian greats Todd Woodbridge, Mark Philippoussis and John Fitzgerald, set up an early rematch of last year's semifinal showdown between Australia and Spain.

"My fondest and proudest memories on the court have been playing for my country and being a part of a team," said Philippoussis. "I'm excited to watch this ATP Cup. There will be fireworks ahead, I'm sure."

Team Australia memorably advanced to the semifinals in the inaugural ATP Cup last summer, scoring wins against Greece, Germany and Canada in the group stages in Brisbane and then defeating Great Britain in a nail-biting quarterfinal in Sydney.

In the semifinals, De Minaur pushed world No.1 Nadal to three sets in a high-quality encounter.

De Minaur, Millman and John Peers all return for Team Australia in 2021, joined by world No.37 doubles player Luke Saville.

Former world No.1 Lleyton Hewitt is captain for the second year in a row. De Minaur, as Australia's top-ranked player, selected Hewitt as Team Australia's captain.

Eleven nations qualified directly for this year's ATP Cup, which will be played at Melbourne Park in the week before the Australian Open. As host nation, Team Australia is a wildcard entry.

The 12 nations have been split into four groups, with the winners of each group to advance to knock-out semifinals.





ATP Cup - Group B

[2] Team Spain: Rafael Nadal (World No.2 singles), Roberto Bautista Agut (World No.13 singles), Pablo Carreno Busta (World No.16 singles), Marcel Granollers (World No.11 doubles), captain Pepe Vendrell

[5] Team Greece: Stefanos Tsitsipas (World No.6 singles), Michail Pervolarakis (World No.462 singles), Markos Kalovelonis (World No.737 singles), Petros Tsitsipas (World No.778 doubles), captain Apostolos Tsitsipas

[WC] Team Australia: Alex de Minaur (World No.23 singles), John Millman (World No.38 singles), John Peers (World No.28 doubles), Luke Saville (World No.37 doubles), captain Lleyton Hewitt

ATP Cup 2021 tickets and match schedules will be available at a later date.