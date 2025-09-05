Biography

On Court

  • Made Grand Slam debut in Australian Open 2026 girls’ singles where she lost in the first round.

  • In December 2025, a week after winning the 18/u national title, 15-year-old Chen backed it up in Launceston by claiming the 16/u girls' championship, which secured a junior main-draw wildcard for Australian Open 2026.

  • In 2024, claimed the girls' singles title at the Australian Open Asia-Pacific Elite Trophy.

Statistics

Key statistics

Born2010
PlaysLeft-handed

Singles finals

  • 2025: J60 Nonthaburi 2, J60 Nonthaburi 1, J30 Adelaide

Doubles finals

  • 2024: J30 Adelaide 

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