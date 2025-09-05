- Biography
- Statistics
- Latest News
- Gallery
Biography
On Court
Made Grand Slam debut in Australian Open 2026 girls’ singles where she lost in the first round.
In December 2025, a week after winning the 18/u national title, 15-year-old Chen backed it up in Launceston by claiming the 16/u girls' championship, which secured a junior main-draw wildcard for Australian Open 2026.
In 2024, claimed the girls' singles title at the Australian Open Asia-Pacific Elite Trophy.
Statistics
Key statistics
|Born
|2010
|Plays
|Left-handed
Singles finals
2025: J60 Nonthaburi 2, J60 Nonthaburi 1, J30 Adelaide
Doubles finals
2024: J30 Adelaide
Latest news
Gallery
Emilie Chen at the 16U Australian Championships in 2025
Emilie Chen (NSW) during the Girls Final at the 16U Australian Championships at the Launceston Regional Tennis Centre, Tasmania on Sunday, December 14, 2025. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ RICHARD JUPE
- 1