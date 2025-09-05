Ethan Domingo

- Biography
Biography
On Court
- Introduced to tennis at age three by his parents
- Won the 12/u doubles at the 2022 Australian Hardcourt Championships
- Reached the 12/u boys singles quarterfinals at the 2022 Junior Claycourt Nationals and the Australian Hardcourt Nationals
- Claimed the 12/u boys singles title at the 2021 NSW Age
- Dreams of becoming world No.1 and winning Grand Slams
- Says Rafael Nadal’s fighting spirit has inspired his own game
- Loves competing and pushing himself to win and do his best when he plays.
Off Court
- Enjoys playing golf and playing basketball with his brother
- Favourite food is honey chicken
- Family is Greek and name in Greek is Thanasaki.
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|14
|Born
|20 November 2010
|Birth Place
|Sydney, NSW
|Lives
|Sydney, NSW
|Height
|150 cm
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Coach
|Yann Saenger