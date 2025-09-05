Ethan Domingo

australian-flag

Australia

active

My game will be similar to his game when I'm older, because my physique won’t be as big, so it'll be good to see how he trains. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience training with a top-10 player.

Ethan Domingo, 13 Nov 2024
Ethan Domingo poses with his racquet on a tennis court

Biography

On Court

  • Introduced to tennis at age three by his parents
  • Won the 12/u doubles at the 2022 Australian Hardcourt Championships
  • Reached the 12/u boys singles quarterfinals at the 2022 Junior Claycourt Nationals and the Australian Hardcourt Nationals
  • Claimed the 12/u boys singles title at the 2021 NSW Age
  • Dreams of becoming world No.1 and winning Grand Slams
  • Says Rafael Nadal’s fighting spirit has inspired his own game
  • Loves competing and pushing himself to win and do his best when he plays.

Off Court

  • Enjoys playing golf and playing basketball with his brother
  • Favourite food is honey chicken
  • Family is Greek and name in Greek is Thanasaki.

Statistics

Key statistics

Age14
Born20 November 2010
Birth PlaceSydney, NSW
LivesSydney, NSW
Height150 cm
PlaysRight-handed
CoachYann Saenger