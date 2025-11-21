Melba makes its mark: ACT tennis club claims top honour

A great local tennis club is not only about producing champions but creating a space for all to flourish.

Nestled in the Australian Capital Territory, the Melba Tennis Club is fostering a love for the game, building a welcoming community and creating a place where players of all ages and abilities can thrive.

This dedication was recognised at the prestigious Australian Tennis Awards in 2025, when

the ACT club was named as Australia’s Most Outstanding Tennis Club presented by Howden Insurance – an accolade that highlights their commitment to inclusivity and innovation in grassroots tennis.

Melba Tennis Club and their coach Owen Peemoeller from ‘On the Line Tennis’ offer a myriad of programs for people of all walks of life.

From juniors taking their first swings to seniors enjoying social matches, the club ensures tennis remains accessible and enjoyable for every member.

Beyond development initiatives, what truly sets Melba apart is its commitment to breaking down barriers in sport.

“We help with migrant and refugee services,” said club President James Condon. “So our coaches work with a community group in Canberra, getting migrants and refugees playing more tennis.

“It’s been a hard two years of a lot of work put into this and we’re really proud to win this award.”

This commitment to inclusion has seen years of consistent accolades in the nation’s capital.

Melba has been named Club of the Year seven times since 2012 in the ACT, while also winning four Volunteer of the Year and five Coach of the Year awards in that period.

Another standout initiative at Melba Tennis Club is its focus on encouraging girls to stay in tennis.

The club is committed to providing a pathway for young girls, from Hot Shots Tennis to No Limits Girls Squad and beyond.

With more than 300 members, this recognition speaks to the club’s strong culture of volunteerism and collaboration. Running a club primarily with volunteers requires dedicated facilitators. This includes club stalwart Narelle Sykes.

While tennis is at the club’s core, Sykes is one of the many helpers who ensure social connection is equally important. She runs social hits three times a week and also oversees pickleball on the venue’s hard courts.

“We really appreciate the community work we do at Melba

and I’m sure it’s appreciated by everybody else,” Sykes said. “We’ve got a great group of community members and they’re behind this 100 per cent.”

The club has cultivated an environment where members feel a true sense of belonging.

Whether through competitive pathways, social play or innovative programs, the club remains a shining example of how tennis can bring people together for life.

Winning Most Outstanding Tennis Club presented by Howden Insurance was a special moment – made even more memorable when former world No. 53 Sam Groth presented the trophy on Newcombe Medal night.

“We both love tennis, and we love playing too,” Sykes added. “It’s an amazing club, with an amazing president, and we do lots for the community.”