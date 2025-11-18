Ranking movers: Jones on the rise in home state

Women's singles

Emerson Jones continues to climb the rankings after advancing to her third consecutive ITF women’s singles semifinal in Brisbane. The 17-year-old rose 13 places to world No.176 as she targets an Australian Open 2026 wildcard as part of the Australian Pro Tour.

Maya Joint remains Australia’s top-ranked female singles player. She helped the Culture Amp Australian Billie Jean King Cup team claim top spot in Group E at the Play-offs in Hobart on Sunday, which ensured their return to the Qualifiers in April 2026.

Aussie top 10 Player Ranking Move Maya Joint No.32 0 Daria Kasatkina No.37 0 Ajla Tomljanovic No.83 0 Kimberly Birrell No.95 0 Priscilla Hon No.104 0 Talia Gibson No.136 0 Astra Sharma No.156 0 Daria Saville No.162 +1 Emerson Jones No.176 +13 Maddison Inglis No.177 -2



Men's doubles

Patrick Harper and Kody Pearson enjoyed ranking rises this week after winning Challenger titles.

Harper improved to world No.122, following his triumph in Champaign, USA – his third title in five weeks. Meanwhile, Pearson won the Brisbane Challenger event alongside compatriot Matt Hulme, which boosted his ranking to a career-high world No.187.

Aussie top 10 Player Ranking Move John-Patrick Smith No.45 0 John Peers No.50 0 Rinky Hijikata No.59 0 Jordan Thompson No.68 0 Matt Ebden No.69 0 Matthew Romios No.71 0 Blake Bayldon No.96 0 Patrick Harper No.122 +7 Alexei Popyrin No.142 0 Kody Pearson No.187

+14

Men’s singles

Alex de Minaur maintained his spot at world No.7 following his second-straight ATP Finals campaign. The 26-year-old reached the semifinals of the year-end finals for the first time, defeating Taylor Fritz to finish second in the Jimmy Connors group.

Alex Bolt surged up the rankings after winning the Brisbane Challenger. Bolt moved up 50 places to world No.188 and also leads the race for the Australian Open 2026 wildcard available on the Australian Pro Tour.

Aussie top 10 Player Ranking Move Alex de Minaur No.7 0 Alexei Popyrin No.54 0 Adam Walton No.78 +1 Aleksandar Vukic No.82 0 Tristan Schoolkate No.100 -3 James Duckworth No.106 0 Jordan Thompson No.108 0 Chris O’Connell No.114 +2 Rinky Hijikata No.127 -8 Bernard Tomic No.182

+4

Women’s doubles

Five Australians remain inside the WTA doubles top 100 this week. BJK Cup doubles duo Ellen Perez and Storm Hunter are the highest-ranked Australians, both placed inside the top 50.

Aussie top 10 Player Ranking Move Ellen Perez No.23 0 Storm Hunter No.33 0 Maya Joint No.54 0 Olivia Gadecki No.56 0 Priscilla Hon No.99 0 Kimberly Birrell No.149 0 Petra Hule No.156 0 Alexandra Osborne No.233 -1 Elena Micic No.235 -1 Destanee Aiava No.272 -1



