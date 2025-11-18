Ranking movers: Jones on the rise in home state

Women's singles
Emerson Jones continues to climb the rankings after advancing to her third consecutive ITF women’s singles semifinal in Brisbane. The 17-year-old rose 13 places to world No.176 as she targets an Australian Open 2026 wildcard as part of the Australian Pro Tour.
Maya Joint remains Australia’s top-ranked female singles player. She helped the Culture Amp Australian Billie Jean King Cup team claim top spot in Group E at the Play-offs in Hobart on Sunday, which ensured their return to the Qualifiers in April 2026.
BJK Cup: Australia reign supreme in Hobart
|Aussie top 10
|Player
|Ranking
|Move
|Maya Joint
|No.32
|0
|Daria Kasatkina
|No.37
|0
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|No.83
|0
|Kimberly Birrell
|No.95
|0
|Priscilla Hon
|No.104
|0
|Talia Gibson
|No.136
|0
|Astra Sharma
|No.156
|0
|Daria Saville
|No.162
|+1
|Emerson Jones
|No.176
|+13
|Maddison Inglis
|No.177
|-2
Men's doubles
Patrick Harper and Kody Pearson enjoyed ranking rises this week after winning Challenger titles.
Harper improved to world No.122, following his triumph in Champaign, USA – his third title in five weeks. Meanwhile, Pearson won the Brisbane Challenger event alongside compatriot Matt Hulme, which boosted his ranking to a career-high world No.187.
|Aussie top 10
|Player
|Ranking
|Move
|John-Patrick Smith
|No.45
|0
|John Peers
|No.50
|0
|Rinky Hijikata
|No.59
|0
|Jordan Thompson
|No.68
|0
|Matt Ebden
|No.69
|0
|Matthew Romios
|No.71
|0
|Blake Bayldon
|No.96
|0
|Patrick Harper
|No.122
|+7
|Alexei Popyrin
|No.142
|0
|Kody Pearson
|No.187
|+14
Men’s singles
Alex de Minaur maintained his spot at world No.7 following his second-straight ATP Finals campaign. The 26-year-old reached the semifinals of the year-end finals for the first time, defeating Taylor Fritz to finish second in the Jimmy Connors group.
MORE: De Minaur exorcises demons to reach ATP Finals semis
Alex Bolt surged up the rankings after winning the Brisbane Challenger. Bolt moved up 50 places to world No.188 and also leads the race for the Australian Open 2026 wildcard available on the Australian Pro Tour.
READ: Bolt leads AO 2026 wildcard race
|Aussie top 10
|Player
|Ranking
|Move
|Alex de Minaur
|No.7
|0
|Alexei Popyrin
|No.54
|0
|Adam Walton
|No.78
|+1
|Aleksandar Vukic
|No.82
|0
|Tristan Schoolkate
|No.100
|-3
|James Duckworth
|No.106
|0
|Jordan Thompson
|No.108
|0
|Chris O’Connell
|No.114
|+2
|Rinky Hijikata
|No.127
|-8
|Bernard Tomic
|No.182
|+4
Women’s doubles
Five Australians remain inside the WTA doubles top 100 this week. BJK Cup doubles duo Ellen Perez and Storm Hunter are the highest-ranked Australians, both placed inside the top 50.
|Aussie top 10
|Player
|Ranking
|Move
|Ellen Perez
|No.23
|0
|Storm Hunter
|No.33
|0
|Maya Joint
|No.54
|0
|Olivia Gadecki
|No.56
|0
|Priscilla Hon
|No.99
|0
|Kimberly Birrell
|No.149
|0
|Petra Hule
|No.156
|0
|Alexandra Osborne
|No.233
|-1
|Elena Micic
|No.235
|-1
|Destanee Aiava
|No.272
|-1
