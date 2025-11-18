Ranking movers: Jones on the rise in home state

Emerson Jones leads the ranking risers this week as she actively pursues a second-straight Australian Open wildcard.

Tuesday 18 November 2025
Jackson Mansell
Brisbane, Australia
January 23: Emerson Jones (AUS) during the girls singles quarter finals on 1573 Arena at the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Thursday, January 23, 2025. Photo by TENNIS AUSTRALIA/ David Mariuz

Women's singles

Emerson Jones continues to climb the rankings after advancing to her third consecutive ITF women’s singles semifinal in Brisbane. The 17-year-old rose 13 places to world No.176 as she targets an Australian Open 2026 wildcard as part of the Australian Pro Tour. 

Maya Joint remains Australia’s top-ranked female singles player. She helped the Culture Amp Australian Billie Jean King Cup team claim top spot in Group E at the Play-offs in Hobart on Sunday, which ensured their return to the Qualifiers in April 2026.

 

 

Aussie top 10
PlayerRankingMove
Maya JointNo.320
Daria KasatkinaNo.370
Ajla TomljanovicNo.830
Kimberly BirrellNo.950
Priscilla HonNo.1040
Talia GibsonNo.1360
Astra SharmaNo.1560
Daria SavilleNo.162+1
Emerson JonesNo.176+13
Maddison InglisNo.177-2

Men's doubles

Patrick Harper and Kody Pearson enjoyed ranking rises this week after winning Challenger titles. 

Harper improved to world No.122, following his triumph in Champaign, USA – his third title in five weeks. Meanwhile, Pearson won the Brisbane Challenger event alongside compatriot Matt Hulme, which boosted his ranking to a career-high world No.187.

Aussie top 10
PlayerRankingMove
John-Patrick SmithNo.450
John PeersNo.500
Rinky HijikataNo.590
Jordan ThompsonNo.680
Matt EbdenNo.690
Matthew RomiosNo.710
Blake BayldonNo.960
Patrick Harper No.122+7
Alexei PopyrinNo.1420
Kody PearsonNo.187    
+14

Men’s singles

Alex de Minaur maintained his spot at world No.7 following his second-straight ATP Finals campaign. The 26-year-old reached the semifinals of the year-end finals for the first time, defeating Taylor Fritz to finish second in the Jimmy Connors group.

Alex Bolt surged up the rankings after winning the Brisbane Challenger. Bolt moved up 50 places to world No.188 and also leads the race for the Australian Open 2026 wildcard available on the Australian Pro Tour.  

Aussie top 10
PlayerRankingMove
Alex de MinaurNo.70
Alexei PopyrinNo.540
Adam WaltonNo.78+1
Aleksandar VukicNo.820
Tristan SchoolkateNo.100-3
 James DuckworthNo.1060
Jordan ThompsonNo.1080
Chris O’ConnellNo.114+2
Rinky HijikataNo.127-8
Bernard TomicNo.182
+4

Women’s doubles

Five Australians remain inside the WTA doubles top 100 this week. BJK Cup doubles duo Ellen Perez and Storm Hunter are the highest-ranked Australians, both placed inside the top 50.  

Aussie top 10
PlayerRankingMove
Ellen PerezNo.230
Storm HunterNo.330
Maya JointNo.540
Olivia GadeckiNo.560
Priscilla HonNo.990
Kimberly BirrellNo.1490
Petra HuleNo.1560
Alexandra OsborneNo.233-1
Elena MicicNo.235-1
Destanee AiavaNo.272-1

