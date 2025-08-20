Dean's debut as First Nations Chair Umpire at NITC

James Dean became the first Indigenous umpire to officiate at the National Indigenous Tennis Carnival (NITC) this year - a milestone moment for both his career and the event.

Born and raised in Shepparton, Victoria, Dean's tennis journey began on court as a player.

"I played tennis when I was growing up, but when I moved to Melbourne, there wasn't a local club nearby, so I took a break," he said.

That break turned into a new opportunity when he spotted a sign at university stating 'Line Umpires Wanted'.

"I thought I can still be involved in tennis in some way. Twelve years later, I'm still doing it," he said.

Core memories from NITC 2025 🫶 pic.twitter.com/Ca0ND7juL2 — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) August 11, 2025





Dean's debut at the NITC was more than just a professional achievement, it was a personal experience.

"It's my very first time here, and I've absolutely loved the sense of community," he said. "Being around the mob and culture, it's just something special. Beyond the matches, it's the connection to community that means the most."

The carnival itself was a showcase of talent, culture and connection. Dean reflected on some standout moments from the 18/u boys' matches.

"Monster serves, incredible quality - it was hard to track, but I gave it a go," he laughed. "The talent here is just amazing."

READ: Goolagong Cawley hails strength of tennis at NITC

Beyond the game, Dean believed his presence on court was a powerful statement about representation, opportunity and the growing inclusivity within the sport. He hopes to inspire the next generation of players.

"[This tournament is] about putting a face to someone in an official position," he said. "To show other Indigenous players that you can do this too. If you enjoy it, who knows where it'll take you."

His advice to aspiring First Nations athletes is simple yet powerful.

"Just give it a go. I joined after watching my sister play and thought, 'That looks like fun.' You can't lose anything by trying, and you might fall in love with it too."

Looking ahead, Dean has his sights set on the global stage. His umpiring career has already taken him across Australia, where he has officiated at Pro Tour and ITF events. However, Dean believes it is just the start.

"My next goal is to get my next grade in chair umpiring and hopefully officiate at Grand Slams - Wimbledon, Roland Garros, the Australian Open," he said.

"International appointments would be a dream come true."

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to hit the court and have some fun!