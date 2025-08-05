Tennis and culture unite at National Indigenous Tennis Carnival

More than 160 First Nations youth participants from across the country are gathering in Darwin this week for the sixth edition of the National Indigenous Tennis Carnival (NITC).

Held on Larrakia Country at the Darwin International Tennis Centre, the four-day celebration runs from 6-9 August, bringing together tennis, culture, health, education and community.

At the heart of Tennis Australia's Indigenous tennis pathway, the carnival offers a powerful opportunity for young people to build friendships and celebrate their heritage through tennis.

This year's event follows 32 state-based lead-in carnivals, with nearly 1300 participants taking part across the country - the highest number since the program began. These lead-in events continue to serve as a launchpad for participation and community connection, while providing more young people with the chance to engage in tennis.

Off the court, participants are immersed in cultural activities such as mural painting, string making, traditional games, spear throwing and weaving, along with wellbeing sessions and an introduction to the Larrakia language.

Tennis legend and proud Wiradjuri woman Evonne Goolagong Cawley, whose involvement has been instrumental in shaping the spirit and success of the event, will return to the carnival. A passionate advocate for First Nations youth, Evonne brings a unique presence that inspires the next generation.

The NITC tournament features two streams of play, one for performance, including a competitive showdown, and one for participation, featuring Hot Shots Tennis and Future Stars for beginner and intermediate players.

Play begins on Thursday 7 August, with winners crowned for the 14/u and 18/u showdowns on Saturday.

