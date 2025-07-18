Los Cabos: Walton bolts into first ATP singles semifinal































































Australia's Adam Walton is through to his first career ATP singles semifinal after defeating compatriot James Duckworth in Los Cabos.

In a seesawing affair, where Duckworth seemed to have assumed control, Walton rallied late to claim proceedings 3-6 6-3 6-4.

The Queenslander had his back against the wall in the deciding set when he quickly fell behind 3-0. However, despite the humid conditions, Walton came home with a wet sail. He won five consecutive games to ensure a maiden ATP semifinal berth.

Victory also bumped Walton's ATP live ranking up to world No.82, which would surpass his previous career high of world No.85 set in March 2025.

MORE: Walton ascends to new best after Miami campaign

"I was actually a bit annoyed at myself," he said about trailing in the deciding set. "I had chances at the start of the third [set] and I didn't capitalise and I got down 3-0 and I told myself, just keep believing.

"At 4-3, I was like, 'just keep doing what got you to 4-3'. I'm proud of the way that I served at 4-3. Then, obviously, serving it out is never easy, so I'm glad to have served it out at 5-4."

Always a difficult proposition facing a fellow countryman, the win was bittersweet for Walton. He eliminated his doubles partner, Duckworth, from singles competition, then was scheduled to compete with him in doubles action, 90 minutes after their gruelling two-hour encounter.

READ: Aussie trio into Los Cabos quarterfinals

Yet they ultimately withdrew from their doubles quarterfinal, meaning Aussie pairing Tristan Schoolkate and Blake Bayldon are through to the semifinals.

"It's not easy playing other Australians," Walton said. "We'll go and compete on the tennis court as hard as we can, but as soon as the match is over, win or lose, we go back to being friends.

"I'm looking forward to tomorrow's battle. It's been a good week so far, so hopefully I can keep it rolling."

He will play third-seed Denis Shapovalov, who earlier defeated Schoolkate in straight sets. Despite an early hiccup, the Canadian won 11 of the next 14 games to progress.

In other doubles matches, Bernard Tomic and his Mexican partner Manuel Sanchez were unsuccessful in their semifinal bid, losing in straight sets.

Meanwhile, Matt Ebden and John Peers are currently in action against Santiago Gonzalez and Austin Krajicek as they target their first semifinal berth since the Paris 2024 Olympics, where they went on to win men's doubles gold.

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to hit the court and have some fun!