Day 9: Hijikata and Gadecki continue chasing Wimbledon success

Five Australians will compete at the All England Club on Day 9 as the pointy end of Wimbledon 2025 nears.

Rinky Hijikata and Olivia Gadecki vie for semifinal spots in their respective doubles campaigns, playing in back-to-back matches on No.2 Court.

Shades of their Australian Open triumphs are evident at the grasscourt major; Hijikata is through to his first Grand Slam doubles quarterfinal since he and Jason Kubler won the Australian Open crown in 2023.

The 24-year-old aims to replicate that magical run alongside Dutchman David Pel at Wimbledon this fortnight; they will fight for a place in the semifinals against Brazilian duo Rafael Matos and Marcelo Melo first up on Tuesday.

Gadecki follows Hijikata on No.2 Court, attempting to translate her own Australian Open success into a Wimbledon triumph.

The Australian Open 2025 mixed doubles champion continues her ladies' doubles campaign with Desirae Krawczyk on Tuesday against Americans Caroline Dolehide and Sofia Kenin.

On paper, Gadecki and Krawczyk have made the challenging look easy, not dropping a set this tournament. Their run includes a 6-2 6-1 demolition of the No.12 seeds Jiang Xinyu and Wu Fang-Hsien, and victory over Australians Kimberly Birrell and Maya Joint.

Gadecki is aiming to reach her first women's doubles Grand Slam semifinal.

In other matches on Day 9, Cruz Hewitt hopes to reach the third round of a junior major for the first time when he faces Australian Open boys' singles semifinalist Oskari Paldanius.

Meanwhile, Emerson Jones and Tahlia Kokkinis begin their respective girls' doubles campaigns on Court 10.

AUSSIES IN ACTION: WIMBLEDON

COMING UP ON DAY 9

Gentlemen's doubles, quarterfinals

Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/David Pel (NED) v Rafael Matos (BRA)/Marcelo Melo (BRA) - First match, No.2 Court

Ladies' doubles, quarterfinals

Olivia Gadecki (AUS)/Desirae Krawczyk (USA) v [16] Caroline Dolehide (USA)/Sofia Kenin (USA) - Second match, No.2 Court

Boys' singles, second round

Cruz Hewitt (AUS) v [11] Oskari Paldanius (FIN) - Second match, Court 5

Girls' doubles, first round

[2] Emerson Jones (AUS)/Jeline Vandromme (BEL) v Maia Ilinca Burcescu (ROU)/Capucine Jauffret (USA) - Third match, Court 10

Tahlia Kokkinis (AUS)/Aspen Schuman (USA) v Victoria Pohle (GER)/Kanon Sawashiro (JPN) - First match, Court 10

Renee Alame (AUS)/Giulia Safina Popa (ROU) v Sarah Melany Fajmonova (CZE)/Kali Supova (SVK) - Second Match, Court 11

