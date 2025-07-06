Day 7: Thompson tackles Fritz, with Wimbledon quarters in sight

Australia's eyes will be on Jordan Thompson once again at the All England Club as he continues his valiant singles run.

The world No.44 looks to reach a Grand Slam quarterfinal for the first time when he faces the No.5 seed, Taylor Fritz.

ORDER OF PLAY: Wimbledon Day 7

While the task looks challenging on paper, Thompson won his last encounter against Fritz, defeating the American 6-4 6-3 in the quarterfinals at Queen's Club last year after firing 22 winners to 15.

"I had a good Queen's [campaign] last year," he said. "He probably didn't have his best day, but I was playing some good grasscourt tennis. Hopefully, I can provide that again."

Thompson is already having his best Wimbledon campaign to date, and is also through to the last 16 of the men's doubles event alongside Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

Prior to Wimbledon 2025, the 31-year-old had only reached the singles third round once, when he prevailed against Casper Ruud and Kei Nishikori in 2021.

The Sydneysider has flirted with elimination over the past week, facing two-set deficits in his opening matches against Vit Kopriva and Benjamin Bonzi.

Thompson produced his most convincing performance of the tournament on Friday when he triumphed over Luciano Darderi in four sets.

Should he beat Fritz, it will be the first time in his career that Thompson has defeated a player inside the top five at a major.

In doubles, Rinky Hijikata continues his campaign when he and Dutch partner David Pel tackle third seeds Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz for a place in the quarterfinals.

Tahlia Kokkinis and Cruz Hewitt will begin their respective junior campaigns on Day 7 after strong showings at the J300 tournament in Roehampton.

Kokkinis, 16, will aim to build on her most recent performance at a junior Grand Slam - a quarterfinals appearance at Melbourne Park - and arrives at Wimbledon after reaching the final eight in Roehampton.

She faces Chinese qualifier Qu Yihan in the opening round.

In his Wimbledon debut, Hewitt is up against Savva Rybkin, who reached the fourth round at Roland Garros.

The 16-year-old Aussie made it to the third round in Roehampton, where he defeated junior world No.5 Jagger Leach in straight sets along the way.

AUSSIES IN ACTION: WIMBLEDON DAY 7

COMING UP

Gentlemen's singles, fourth round

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [5] Taylor Fritz (USA) - No.1 Court, first match

Gentlemen's doubles, third round

Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/David Pel (NED) v [3] Kevin Krawietz (GER)/Tim Puetz (GER) - Court 14, first match

Girls' singles, first round

Tahlia Kokkinis (AUS) v [Q] Qu Yihan (CHN) - Court 16, fourth match

Boys' singles, first round

Cruz Hewitt (AUS) v Savva Rybkin - Court 9, first match