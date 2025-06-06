Roland Garros 2025: Jones pursuing history in Paris

History is on the line for Emerson Jones on Friday as she aims to become the first player since Maria Emilia Salerni in 2000 to reach a Grand Slam girls' singles final on every surface.

The 16-year-old seeks to pair her Australian Open 2024 and Wimbledon 2024 finals appearances with a place in Saturday's Roland Garros championship match.

First, Jones will have to get through her semifinal against Austrian Lilli Tagger, whom she defeated in the Australian Open girls' semifinal earlier this year.

The junior world No.2 seeks to join Jelena Dokic in the history books. Dokic was the last Australian to advance to a Roland Garros girls' singles final, achieving the feat in 1998.

The top-seeded Australian will enter Friday's match aiming to replicate the dominance displayed in her quarterfinal win over American Julieta Pareja.

Jones created pressure for the No.9 seed in the 7-5 6-4 victory, committing 12 fewer unforced errors and generating 10 more break point opportunities.

Victory on Friday could set up a potential Roland Garros final with doubles partner Hannah Klugman, who battles Bulgarian Rositsa Dencheva in the other semifinal.

AUSSIES IN ACTION

COMING UP - ROLAND GARROS DAY 12

Girls' singles, semifinals

[1] Emerson Jones [AUS] v Lilli Tagger [AUT] - First match, Court 10

