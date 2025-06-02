In-form Kasatkina eyes Roland Garros quarterfinal return

A third quarterfinal appearance at Roland Garros awaits Daria Kasatkina when she battles sixth seed Mirra Andreeva on Monday.

The world No.17 produced arguably her most dominant display of the tournament on Saturday when she defeated former world No.2 Paula Badosa in straight sets.

Kasatkina was impressively clean in her 6-1 7-5 victory, committing only 17 unforced errors to Badosa's 41, a performance she believes swung her back into form.

"I'm really happy that I'm back and that I'm back playing well at this special tournament for me. I'm feeling much better, playing here is such an honour for me," said Kasatkina, the 2014 girls' singles champion in Paris. "I think it's my 10th professional Roland Garros, so it's been a history. Every time I come here, I feel comfortable."

Kasatkina will step onto Court Suzanne Lenglen as Australia's last singles hope after Alexei Popyrin's career-best run at Roland Garros ended on Sunday.

Despite losing to American Tommy Paul in straight sets, Popyrin is set to enter the grasscourt season with a career-high ranking, currently 21st in the ATP live rankings.

Matt Ebden and John Peers pursue their first Grand Slam quarterfinal together against Australian Open 2025 finalists Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori.

The Paris 2024 Olympic gold medallists are currently on a seven-match winning streak at Stade Roland Garros.

Meanwhile, Emerson Jones and Ty Host begin their Roland Garros 2025 junior campaigns on Day 9.

After reaching the semifinals at Melbourne Park, Jones, the No.1 seed, is vying for her third junior Grand Slam final. The 16-year-old kickstarts the clay Slam against American qualifier Capucine Jauffet.

Australian boys' No.2 Ty Host opens his account against reigning Australian Open boys' finalist Benjamin Willwerth. Host hopes to become the first Australian boys' singles champion in France since Popyrin in 2017.

On Day 8, Cruz Hewitt was valiant in his first-round loss to Italian Pierluigi Basile, recording 10 aces in the 7-6(4) 5-7 6-3 defeat.

You can watch the Roland Garros 2025 action live in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport from 7pm AEST.

AUSSIES IN ACTION

COMING UP - ROLAND GARROS DAY 9

Women's singles, fourth round

[17] Daria Kasatkina [AUS] v [6] Mirra Andreeva - First match, Court Suzanne-Lenglen (from 7pm AEST)

Men's doubles, third round

[15] Matt Ebden [AUS]/John Peers [AUS] v [4] Simone Bolelli [ITA]/Andrea Vavassori [ITA] - Second match, Court 14

Girls' singles, first round

[1] Emerson Jones [AUS] v [Q] Capucine Jauffet [USA] - First match, Court 13

Boys' singles, first round

Ty Host [AUS] v [6] Benjamin Willwerth [USA] - Second match, Court 11

