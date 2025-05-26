Popyrin embarks on Roland Garros 2025 voyage

Australian No.2 Alexei Popyrin headlines a bumper Day 2 at Roland Garros 2025, where nine Australians will take to the court.

Popyrin begins his Roland Garros campaign against Japanese southpaw Yoshihito Nishioka first up on Court 6.

The 25-year-old enters the claycourt Slam with recent quarterfinal appearances in Monte Carlo and Geneva under his belt.

Most notably, Popyrin defeated top-20 players Ugo Humbert, Frances Tiafoe and Casper Ruud in Monte Carlo last month to reach his first Masters 1000 quarterfinal since winning the Montreal crown last August.

"Winning in Canada left me wanting more," he told AAP. "I've been doing this for now going on seven years, and I think I've still got a lot in me, still got a lot to improve. That's the most exciting part."

Jordan Thompson, Aleksandar Vukic and Chris O'Connell are also in action on Day 2. The trio will face top-40 opponents with Vukic and O'Connell matched against seeded players.

A Rabat semifinal rematch headlines the Australian women's card on Monday as Maya Joint and Ajla Tomljanovic do battle.

Joint, 19, arrives in the French capital as the second highest-ranked teenager on the WTA Tour after winning the Moroccan crown.

The world No.53 became Australia's first women's singles champion on the circuit since Ash Barty won Australian Open 2022.

In other matches on Day 2, Kimberly Birrell faces Romanian Jaqueline Cristian, Daria Kasatkina makes her Grand Slam debut under the Australian flag, and Daria Saville competes against reigning Australian Open champion Madison Keys.

AUSSIES IN ACTION

COMING UP - ROLAND GARROS DAY 2

Men's singles, first round

[25] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) - first match, Court 6 (from 7pm AEST)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Jiri Lehecka (CZE) - second match, Court 4

Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v [24] Karen Khachanov - third match, Court 12

Chris O'Connell (AUS) v [22] Ugo Humbert (FRA) - last match, Court 14

Women's singles, first round

Maya Joint (AUS) v Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) - second match, Court 9

Kimberly Birrell (AUS) v Jaqueline Cristian (ROU) - second match, Court 13

[17] Daria Kasatkina (AUS) v Katerina Siniakova (CZE) - third match, Court 6

[Q] Daria Saville (AUS) v [7] Madison Keys (USA) - last match, Court Simonne Mathieu