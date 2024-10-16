An ace of a day with the ATF and LifeChanger

The Australian Tennis Foundation (ATF) joined forces with the LifeChanger Foundation to host a day filled with fun and activities for kids in need at the National Tennis Centre in Melbourne.

The Game Changer - Ace Your Potential event brought together 170 young people from some of Victoria's most diverse schools for a day of tennis, personal development, and inspiration.

The students were immersed in exciting activities; from expert-led tennis coaching to interactive workshops focused on resilience, teamwork, and emotional wellbeing. The event was designed to build both physical and life skills under the theme "Build Your Best Athlete".

ATF Executive Director Vicki Reid reflected on the significance of the day and the partnership between the two organisations.

"The event was more than just about tennis - it was about giving these young people the tools to thrive, both on and off the court. The combination of sport and life skills is incredibly powerful, and we're proud to partner with LifeChanger to help these kids realise their potential," Reid said.

One of the highlights of the day was the opportunity for the young participants to work closely with professional tennis coaches, developing their on-court skills and learning the value of perseverance and discipline. In addition to tennis, students participated in engaging activities led by LifeChanger mentors, which emphasized the importance of mental health, social connections, and self-belief.

The collaboration between the ATF and LifeChanger underscored the profound impact sport can have on young lives.

LifeChanger, renowned for its preventative youth mental health programs, brought its expertise in building mental fitness and social connections, while the ATF used the power of tennis to foster community and personal growth.

"At LifeChanger, we are passionate about empowering young people to unlock their full potential, and this Game Changer pilot program with ATF is an exciting step toward that vision." CEO and Founder of LifeChanger Foundation Scott Walters said.

"By combining the fun and physical engagement of tennis with important social, emotional, and resilience building skills, we are equipping young people with the tools to not only enhance their wellbeing but also build meaningful connections.

Learn more about the Australian Tennis Foundation and find more information about Life Changer Foundation.