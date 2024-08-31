Thompson and Purcell save match points in doubles battle at US Open 2024

Jordan Thompson and Max Purcell have fought back from the brink of defeat to keep their hopes alive in the US Open 2024 men's doubles competition.

The seventh seeds saved two match points before triumphing 4-6 7-6(3) 6-3 against fellow Australian John-Patrick Smith and his German partner Andreas Mies in second-round action today at Flushing Meadows.

World No.56 Mies and world No.64 Smith almost caused a major upset, earning their two match points while leading 6-4 5-4.

However, Thompson and Purcell proved why they have been one of the world's best teams this season, fighting back to secure a three-set victory.

This is world No.13 Thompson and world No.18 Purcell's 33rd win from their 39 matches together this year.

By reaching the third round, the 30-year-old Thompson equals his career-best doubles result at the US Open. He also reached this stage on debut in 2017.

For 26-year-old Purcell to equal his career-best result at the tournament, the Wimbledon 2024 finalists need to beat the Portuguese combination of Nuno Borges and Francisco Cabral in their next match.

Matt Ebden and his Indian partner Rohan Bopanna also booked their spot in the third round of the men's doubles competition, after comfortably accounting for Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena and Argentina's Federico Coria 6-2 6-4.

It is a welcome return to form for world No.3 Ebden and world No.4 Bopanna, who last won back-to-back matches together at Roland Garros.

The reigning Australian Open champions are proven performers on the sport's biggest stage though, having won 12 of their 14 Grand Slam matches this season. They'll look to continue this trend when they met the 16th seeds, Argentine duo Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni, in the next round.

In the mixed doubles competition, Ellen Perez and Belgian partner Sander Gille triumphed 5-7 7-6(8) [10-3] against France's Sadio Doumbia and Ukrainian Lyudmyla Kichenok in the opening round.

World No.10 Perez and world No.35 Gille saved two match points in the second-set tiebreak, then dominated the ensuing match tiebreak to wrap up an impressive victory.

Aussies in action - US Open

RESULTS

Men's doubles, second round

[2] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) d Roberto Carballes Baena (ESP)/Federico Coria (ARG) 6-2 6-4

[7] Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) d John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Andreas Mies (GER) 4-6 7-6(3) 6-3

Mixed doubles, first round

Sander Gille (BEL)/Ellen Perez (AUS) d Sadio Doumbia (FRA)/Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR) 5-7 7-6(8) [10-3]

[WC] Kaylan Bigun (USA)/Iva Jovic (USA) d Max Purcell (AUS)/Dayana Yastremska (UKR) 6-4 6-4

COMING UP

Men's doubles, second round

Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Lloyd Glasspool (GBR) v [3] Rajeev Ram (USA)/Joe Salisbury (GBR)

Men's doubles, third round

[2] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v [16] Maximo Gonzalez (ARG)/Andres Molteni (ARG)

[7] Max Purcell (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Nuno Borges (POR)/Francisco Cabral (POR)

> VIEW: US Open 2024 men's doubles draw

Women's doubles, second round

[5] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Viktorija Golubic (SUI)/Tara Moore (GBR)

> VIEW: US Open 2024 women's doubles draw

Mixed doubles, second round

[4] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) v [WC] Kaylan Bigun (USA)/Iva Jovic (USA)

John Peers (AUS)/Katerina Siniakova (CZE) v [8] Rohan Bopanna (IND)/Aldila Sutjiadi (INA)

Sander Gille (BEL)/Ellen Perez (AUS) v [WC] Thai-Son Kwiatkowski (USA)/Ashlyn Krueger (USA)

> VIEW: US Open 2024 mixed doubles draw

