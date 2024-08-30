O'Connell sets up showdown with world No.1 at US Open 2024

Chris O'Connell has matched his career-best Grand Slam result, advancing to the third round at a major tournament for the third time in his career.

The 30-year-old from Sydney continued his impressive run at US Open 2024, scoring a 6-3 6-4 3-6 6-3 victory against Italian qualifier Mattia Bellucci in second-round men's singles action today at Flushing Meadows.

O'Connell proved nearly untouchable on serve early in the two-hour and 48-minute encounter, not facing a break point until the sixth game of the third set.

World No.101 Bellucci made a late push, reeling off four consecutive games to clinch the third set. However, a composed O'Connell quickly regained momentum to close out the match.

"Belluci has been on the rise this year and playing some really good tennis recently," O'Connell told Stan Sport. "I think he is a very talented player, I trained with him a month ago, so I knew I was up against a quality player.

"But I knew if stuck to what I do best and just play solid throughout the best-of-five sets, then I thought I could get the job done."

It continues an incredible return to form for O'Connell, who upset 26th seed Nicolas Jarry in the opening round earlier this week.

The world No.87, who has been dealing with a shoulder injury which caused him to withdraw from Roland Garros and the Paris Olympics in recent months, last won back-to-back tour-level main-draw matches in March.

Enjoying a career-best run at the US Open, O'Connell's performance matches his third-round appearances recorded at Australian Open 2022 and Wimbledon last season.

"It's really exciting, especially how my year has panned out over the past few months," O'Connell said.

His reward is a third-round showdown with another Italian, world No.1 and reigning Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner.

"He's one of the biggest names in tennis, so it's going to be awesome," O'Connell said of the challenge.

They have met twice before, splitting the results.

Aussies in action - US Open

RESULTS

Men's singles, second round

[10] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d [Q] Otto Virtanen (FIN) 7-5 6-1 7-6(3)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) d [7] Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 7-6(2) 6-1 7-5

Chris O'Connell (AUS) d [Q] Mattia Bellucci (ITA) 6-3 6-4 3-6 6-3

[14] Tommy Paul (USA) d Max Purcell (AUS) 7-5 6-0 1-0 ret.

Nuno Borges (POR) d Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) 6-4 7-5 7-5

Jakub Mensik (CZE) d [WC] Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) 6-7(4) 2-6 6-2 7-6(5) 7-6(3)

COMING UP

Men's singles, third round

[10] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Dan Evans (GBR)

[28] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [2] Novak Djokovic (SRB)

Chris O'Connell (AUS) v [1] Jannik Sinner (ITA)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [30] Matteo Arnaldi (ITA)

