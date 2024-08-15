Rankings movers: Popyrin masters Montreal to skyrocket into top 30

Men's singles

Alexei Popyrin's watershed ATP Masters 1000 triumph in Montreal has delivered a significant rankings jump and boosted hopes Australia could end a 24-year Grand Slam wait.

The 25-year-old leapt 39 places to a career-best world No.23 after he defeated five straight top 20 opponents for the biggest of his three career titles.

He became the first Australian since Lleyton Hewitt at Indian Wells in 2003 to claim an ATP Masters 1000 title.

With Alex de Minaur at world No.10 and Jordan Thompson at No.32 and on the verge of a maiden top 32 seeding for the US Open, Australia could have three players seeded at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time since Wimbledon 2000.

Rinky Hijikata and James Duckworth were also rewarded with rankings boosts after both emerged from qualifying and won a round in Montreal.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.10 -3 Alexei Popyrin No.23 +39 Jordan Thompson No.32 -2 Rinky Hijikata No.65

James Duckworth No.67 +13 Max Purcell No.68 -9 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.81 0 Chris O'Connell No.86 +2 Adam Walton No.95 -9 Aleksandar Vukic No.97 -14

Women's singles

Olivia Gadecki wasted no time finding her feet on hard court after the Paris Olympics when she reached her biggest career final at the W100 ITF event at Landisville in the United States.

The 22-year-old reeled off four straight wins before she fell to American fifth seed McCartney Kessler. It lifted her 17 places back up to No.155, 35 places shy of her career-high mark.

Maya Joint crept up one spot to a new career-best of world No.139 after winning a round against compatriot Astra Sharma at the W100 Landisville ITF event.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Daria Saville No.92 -1 Arina Rodionova No.119 -1 Ajla Tomljanovic No.123 0 Maya Joint No.139 +1 Taylah Preston No.146 +2 Kimberly Birrell No.148 -4 Astra Sharma No.150 -1 Olivia Gadecki No.155 +17 Storm Hunter No.162 +2 Talia Gibson No.170 -3

Men's doubles

A week after cracking the top 30 in singles and top 20 in doubles for the first time, Jordan Thompson broke further ground.

Thompson and compatriot Max Purcell fell to Italy's Australian Open finalists Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori in the round of 16 in Montreal, but it was enough for the 30-year-old to inch up two spots to a career-high doubles ranking of world No.16.

Matthew Romios became the seventh Australian man in the top 100 after he partnered Italian Marco Bortolotti for his fourth ATP Challenger doubles title in Cordenons on clay.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Matt Ebden No.3 0 Jordan Thompson No.16 +3 Max Purcell No.21 -2 Rinky Hijikata No.51 0 John Peers No.53 +4 John-Patrick Smith No.64 0 Matthew Romios No.96 +11 Luke Saville No.133 +1 Calum Puttergill No.149 -4 Thomas Fancutt No.152 -1

Women's doubles

Maddison Inglis closed to within seven places of her career-high doubles ranking after winning a round with compatriot Talia Gibson at the W100 ITF event at Gifu, Japan.

Inglis climbed seven spots to world No.184. Ellen Perez held steady as the top-ranked Australian women's doubles player at No.9.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ellen Perez No.9 0 Storm Hunter No.11 -3 Olivia Gadecki No.69 -4 Destanee Aiava No.139 -6 Daria Saville No.151 +4 Kimberly Birrell No.165 +5 Maddison Inglis No.184 +7 Talia Gibson No.224 -11 Alana Parnaby No.246 -4 Kaylah McPhee No.257 -1

