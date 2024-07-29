Winning family announced for Hot Shots US Open competition

Nine-year-old Lelani Kipping from Townsville has won a trip of a lifetime to the US Open for her whole family thanks to Hot Shots Tennis.

The Kipping family scored the prize valued at over $25,000 after Lelani's entry was chosen from among Hot Shots players from around Australia.

The trip includes return flights, seven nights' accommodation, a behind-the-scenes tour on Arthur Ashe Kids Day, Centre Court tickets, and $3000 spending money.

Lelani was in shock when she was told that she and her family would be flying to New York in August - describing it as "the best day ever".

Lelani won the competition by submitting a creative and witty poem.

US Open, Twenty-Four,

Aussie winner, Alex de Minaur.

He burns through shoes with his speed,

Pepperoni Pizza is all he needs.

Lelani, you are going to New York 🤩🏙️🗽



Congratulations to our Hot Shots Tennis 'Win a trip to the US Open' competition winner for submitting a witty poem and scoring the trip of a lifetime 🍕 pic.twitter.com/1DtqYOCWIV — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) July 25, 2024





The Hot Shots Tennis program, proudly endorsed by tennis stars Alex de Minaur and Ajla Tomljanovic, is the perfect opportunity for your child to fall in love with tennis.

De Minaur, Australia's No.1 men's player, began his tennis journey at the tender age of three and has since risen to become a dynamic and electric superstar.

"Kids get so much out of learning tennis, and Hot Shots Tennis lays the perfect foundation, building not just skills but a genuine love for the game," De Minaur said.

"Reflecting on my own tennis journey, the love for tennis is what keeps me going in every match I play."

For more details on Hot Shots Tennis, visit hotshots.tennis.com.au.