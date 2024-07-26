Thompson, Purcell book singles quarterfinal spots in Atlanta

Jordan Thompson and Max Purcell have moved a step closer to an Atlanta singles semifinal showdown after posting comfortable straight-sets victories at the ATP 250 event on Thursday.

In their first tournament since falling agonisingly short of the Wimbledon doubles title, the pair is casting aside disappointing singles results at the All England Club with form on US hard courts this week.

Fourth seed Thompson needed 85 minutes to post a 6-2 7-5 win over French former junior No.1 Harold Mayot.

The world No.41's victory over the 2020 junior Australian Open champion set a quarterfinal clash against fifth-seeded Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, a player he has split two prior encounters.

It will be his sixth quarterfinal this year, five of which have come on hard courts.

The winner will face eighth seed Purcell or Jerry Shang, who square off in the quarterfinals for the first time, after the Chinese 19-year-old's upset of top seed Ben Shelton.

Purcell backed up his three-set win over compatriot Chris O'Connell with a straightforward 6-3 6-3 result over former world No.7 David Goffin for his second quarterfinal of the season.

Top seeds in the doubles, the Australian pair will take on Swede Andre Goransson and Dutchman Sem Verbeek for a place in the semifinals.