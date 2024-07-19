Ebden’s drive: Pursuing Olympic gold as world No.1

This article was originally published on the Australian Olympic Committee website, featuring an interview with Ebden conducted when he was the world No.1 doubles player.

Matt Ebden's journey to the Paris 2024 Olympics epitomises perseverance and dedication, forged through a tennis career highlighted by triumphs and resilience.

Transitioning to full-time doubles in 2022 proved transformative as he ascended to the pinnacle of the ATP Tour rankings, securing the coveted world No.1 position - a distinction not held by an Australian man since Todd Woodbridge in 2001.

In Grand Slam tournaments, Ebden has demonstrated his doubles prowess, securing the mixed doubles title at the 2013 Australian Open alongside Jarmila Gajdošová.

He further solidified his credentials winning the 2022 Wimbledon Championships partnering with Max Purcell and the 2024 Australian Open alongside Rohan Bopanna.

The 36-year-old has represented his nation numerous times, but Paris is the first time Ebden dons the green and gold as an Olympian.

"When you grow up as a tennis player, the Grand Slams are your real focus," he said.

"Then you start to realise playing for your country is the ultimate honour.

"To represent your country in your sport at the Olympics, it's the highest peak and achievement for any sportsman or sportswoman, and I just can't wait to join all my fellow athletes in Paris."

Ebden is steadfast in his pursuit of Olympic glory on the clay courts of Roland Garros.

"Going in as the top player in the world, I'm naturally going to have expectations and put pressure on myself," the West Australian said.

"I want to compete for medals, particularly aiming for that gold."

Ebden will team up with John Peers as his doubles partner for Paris.

Peers will be hoping to add to his success, as one of only three Australian men to win an Olympic medal in tennis since the sport returned to the summer games at Seoul 1988.

Peers claimed bronze in mixed doubles in Tokyo 2020 alongside Ash Barty. The remaining medals for men come courtesy of Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde, known as "The Woodies", who won Australia's first gold medal in tennis at the Atlanta 1996 Games, swiftly followed by a silver medal at the Sydney 2000 Olympics.

Beyond personal aspirations, Ebden eagerly anticipates the camaraderie and support within the Australian team.

"As tennis players, we're always out individually fighting for ourselves," he said.

"But to be part of such a big group of world-class athletes all trying to win medals for Australia, with the same goal, it's going to be a super special feeling and I can't wait to compete for my country."

The tennis events run from 27 July to 4 August.

The first round of the men's doubles begins 27 July at Roland-Garros Stadium from 8:00pm (AEST).