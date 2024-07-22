Winners crowned at 2024 Blind and Low Vision National Championships

The third annual BLV (Blind and Low Vision) National Championships took place in Melbourne over the weekend with record-breaking attendance from across the country.

The event, which featured 50 athletes, including 32 from interstate, was the largest draw in the competition's history and the first time B2-4 categories hosted split-gender draws in singles and doubles.

In another tournament-first, a B1 division was added for athletes competing with no light perception in their vision.

Western Australia's Ben Rowe was crowned the inaugural B1 singles champion after performing a stunning acoustic rendition of the national anthem at the tournament's opening ceremony.

Australian Blind and Low Vision Championships 2024 Event Champion Runner-up Division 1 Junior Singles Arato Katsuda-Green (NSW) Ethan Cook (SA) Division 2 Junior Singles Matthew Divito (SA) Leah Glassenbury (SA) B1 Open Singles Ben Rowe (WA) Isaiah Muller (SA) B2 Men's Singles Ethan Cook (SA) Oliver Fanshawe (QLD) B2 Women's Singles Courtney Webeck (NSW) Kortney Rollins (SA) B3 Women's Singles Caroline Lane (VIC) Samantha Hall (NSW) B3 Men's Singles Michael Leigh (NSW) Reuben Fairbank (SA) B4 Women's Singles Grace Hobbs (NSW) Madison Kelly (VIC) B4 Men's Singles Ross Patterson (TAS) Arato Katsuda-Green (NSW) B1 Open Doubles Isabella Allen (QLD)/ Tess Whelan(VIC)

B2 Men's Doubles Ethan Cook (SA)/Oliver Fanshawe (QLD) Ned Brewer-Maiga (VIC)/Scott Dann (QLD) B2-4 Women's Doubles Courtney Webeck (NSW)/Grace Hobbs (NSW) Phoebe David (VIC)/Caroline Lane (VIC) B3-4 Men's Doubles Michael Leigh (NSW)/Ross Patterson (TAS) Arato Katsuda-Green (NSW)/Sean Russo (NSW)

Arthur Pirika(WA) /Nicole Muir (WA)

New South Wales claimed bragging rights as the top-performing state/territory in the singles competitions and was awarded the Maurice Gleeson Cup for the second-consecutive year.

The cup honours the huge contribution Maurice Gleeson OAM made to blind tennis over many years and is awarded to the state/territory that performs the best across all singles events. All players earn points towards their state/territory team total based on their final placings and team size.

This year's event also featured 16 players who are set to compete on the world stage at the IBTA World Championships in Italy from the 24-28 September.

The tournament was live-streamed each day with commentary on Tennis Australia's YouTube channel.

