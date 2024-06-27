Aussies thriving in Eastbourne

Eastbourne, UK

On a winning Wednesday for Australia on England's south coast, four Aussies were victorious and progressed at the ATP 250 grass-court event in Eastbourne.

Lucky loser Aleksandar Vukic stunned No.3 seed Alexander Bublik - last year's Halle champion on grass - to reach his second ATP quarterfinal on grass this year, after also doing so in 's-Hertogenbosch.

Just one month ago, Bublik beat Vukic in the last 16 of the ATP clay-court event in Lyon, yet the Aussie flipped the script, winning 6-4 6-4 in just 66 minutes for the third top-25 win of his career.

The result sets up a quarterfinal showdown with Yoshihito Nishioka, who beat him in the final round of qualifying before a withdrawal opened up a place for Vukic in the main draw.

Purcell joined his countryman in the singles quarterfinals with a 6-4 6-4 win over Lorenzo Sonego, the Italian who stopped his memorable 2021 Eastbourne run in the semis.

In a now wide-open draw, No.1 seed Taylor Fritz is the only seeded player remaining among the eight quarterfinalists.

Purcell, a qualifier, has now won four straight matches to reach this stage in Eastbourne and faces Miomir Kecmanovic for a chance to return to the semifinals.

He was unable to progress to the same point in the doubles draw, losing his quarterfinal alongside Emil Ruusuvuori later in the day.

But his compatriots Matt Ebden and John Peers did cement their spot in the last four, pipping American team Austin Krajicek and Mackenzie McDonald 6-3 6-7(3) [10-5].

It's an encouraging result for Ebden and Peers, doubles stars who will combine for Australia at the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics.

In the Eastbourne semifinals they will face Harri Heliovaara and Henry Patten, who stopped Purcell and Ruusuvuori.

Aussies in action - Eastbourne

RESULTS



Men's singles, second round

[LL] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) d [3] Alexander Bublik (KAZ) 6-4 6-4

[Q] Max Purcell (AUS) d Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) 6-4 6-4

Men's doubles, quarterfinals

[3] Matt Ebden (AUS)/John Peers (AUS) d Austin Krajicek (USA)/Mackenzie McDonald (USA) 6-3 6-7(3) [10-5]

Harri Heliovaara (FIN)/Henry Patten (GBR) d Max Purcell (AUS)/Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) 6-3 6-4

COMING UP



Men's singles, quarterfinals

[LL] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v [Q] Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN)

[Q] Max Purcell (AUS) v Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB)

Men's doubles, semifinals

[3] Matt Ebden (AUS)/John Peers (AUS) v Harri Heliovaara (FIN)/Henry Patten (GBR)

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!