Ranking movers: De Minaur, Ebden return to career-highs

Men's singles

Alex de Minaur returns to the world's top 10 in the latest ATP Tour singles rankings.

After becoming the first Australian to reach a Roland Garros men's singles quarterfinal in 20 years, the 25-year-old De Minaur rises two spots to equal his career-high ranking of world No.9.

Thanasi Kokkinakis, who made a third-round appearance at Roland Garros, is also making moves. The 28-year-old improves six places this week to world No.94.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.9 +2 Jordan Thompson No.37 -1 Alexei Popyrin No.49 +2 Chris O'Connell No.68 0 Rinky Hijikata No.80 -2 Aleksandar Vukic No.87 +2 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.94 +6 Max Purcell No.100 -6 James Duckworth No.101 +4 Adam Walton No.107 -11

Women's singles

Kimberly Birrell returns to the world's top 150 in the latest WTA Tour singles rankings. The 26-year-old, who scored her first top-100 grass-court win last week, rises 16 places to world No.148.

Two Australian teens are celebrating new career-highs. The 18-year-old Maya Joint continues her rapid rise up the rankings, climbing 15 spots to a new high of world No.177, while 19-year-old Talia Gibson improves six places to reach a new peak of world No.179.

Ajla Tomljanovic (up 13 places to world No.189) and Priscilla Hon (improving 12 spots to world No.199) are also on the rise, boosting the number of Australian women inside the world's top 200 to 12.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Daria Saville No.84 0 Arina Rodionova No.105 -2 Astra Sharma No.128 +2 Storm Hunter No.137 -16 Taylah Preston No.142 -5 Kimberly Birrell No.148 +16 Olivia Gadecki No.170 -8 Maya Joint No.177 +15 Talia Gibson No.179 +6 Destanee Aiava No.188 -2

Men's doubles

Matt Ebden reclaims the coveted world No.1 position in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

The 36-year-old enjoyed a career-best run at Roland Garros, progressing to his first semifinal at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament. This sees Ebden return to the top spot for the third time this season.

Jordan Thompson climbs to a new career-high, jumping up four places to world No.32 after recording his best Roland Garros doubles result in seven years.

Patrick Harper also sits at a new career-high, with the 24-year-old jumping up 33 positions to world No.238.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Matt Ebden No.1 +2 Max Purcell No.31 +2 Jordan Thompson No.32 +4 John Peers No.45 -2 Rinky Hijikata No.51 +4 John-Patrick Smith No.60 +2 Matthew Romios No.120 -3 Andrew Harris No.137 -15 Tristan Schoolkate No.142 -2 Calum Puttergill No.144 -1

Women's doubles

By featuring in the world's top 10 in the latest WTA Tour doubles rankings, Ellen Perez achieves a major season goal.

This ensures the 28-year-old receives automatic qualification for next month's Olympic Games, as well as the privilege of being able to select her own doubles partner.

Storm Hunter also features in the top 10, but will miss the Olympics as she continues her comeback from Achilles surgery.

Australian players making significant ranking moves this week include 29-year-old Alana Parnaby (up 19 places to world No.237), 26-year-old Kaylah McPhee (improving 16 spots to world No.265) and Alexandra Bozovic (up 79 positions to world No.318).

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Storm Hunter No.4 0 Ellen Perez No.9 -2 Olivia Gadecki No.76 0 Daria Saville No.106 -1 Destanee Aiava No.137 -3 Kimberly Birrell No.181 +2 Maddison Inglis No.201 -2 Talia Gibson No.209 -14 Alana Parnaby No.239 +19 Astra Sharma No.245 -7

