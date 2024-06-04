Top-seeded Australian junior out in opening-round upset at Roland Garros 2024

Emerson Jones' quest to become the first Australian in 56 years to win a Roland Garros girls' singles title is over.

The promising 15-year-old from the Gold Coast entered the tournament at a career-high world No.2 in the ITF junior rankings and as one of the highest-seeded Australian competitors in Paris in more than two decades.

Jones was shaping as a title contender after winning an ITF J500 tournament on clay in Italy late last month too. However, the second seed bowed out in a shock opening-round loss.

Qualifier Daria Shadchneva, a 17-year-old ranked No.84 and contesting her first junior Grand Slam tournament, recorded a 7-6(3) 6-4 victory in Paris today against the Australian Open 2024 girls' singles finalist.

Australian contenders Alana Subasic and Pavle Marinkov, who were both making their Roland Garros debut, also lost in first-round singles matches.

There was better news in the boys' doubles competition, with Emerson's older brother Hayden Jones scoring an opening-round win.

The 17-year-old Australian teamed with French representative Charlie Camus, who grew up in Canberra, to record a 6-4 3-6 [10-8] victory against Brazilian combination Gustavo Ribeiro de Almedia and Enzo Kohlmann de Freitas.

Aussies in action - Roland Garros

RESULTS

Girls' singles, first round

[Q] Daria Shadchneva d [2] Emerson Jones (AUS) 7-6(3) 6-4

Rositsa Dencheva (BUL) d [WC] Alana Subasic (AUS) 6-2 6-2

Boys' singles, first round

Egor Pleshivtsev d Pavle Marinkov (AUS) 5-7 6-4 6-2

Girls' doubles, first round

Malek El Allami (MOR)/Rose Marie Nijkamp (NED) d Alana Subasic (AUS)/Olivia Carneiro (BRA) 6-0 6-4

Boys' doubles, first round

[5] Hayden Jones (AUS)/Charlie Camus (FRA) d Gustavo Ribeiro de Almedia (BRA)/Enzo Kohlmann de Freitas (BRA) 6-4 3-6 [10-8]

COMING UP

Boys' singles second round

[6] Hayden Jones (AUS) v Tomasz Berkieta (POL)

Girls' doubles, first round

[5] Emerson Jones (AUS)/Vittoria Paganetti (ITA) v Asylzhan Arystanbekova (KAZ)/Sonja Zhiyenbayeva (KAZ)

Boys' doubles, first round

Pavle Marinkov (AUS)/Oliver Bonding (GBR) v Nathan Trouve (FRA)/Raphael Vaksmann (FRA)

Boys' doubles, second round

[5] Hayden Jones (AUS)/Charlie Camus (FRA) v Timofei Derepasko/Amir Omarkhanov (KAZ)

