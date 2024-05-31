Youth of Tomorrow event gives primary school students an unforgettable tennis experience

Tennis NSW and the Australian Tennis Foundation (ATF) in partnership with Youth of Tomorrow (YOT) recently provided more than 500 primary school students from low socio-economic public schools around Sydney with an unforgettable day of tennis immersion at Sydney Olympic Park Tennis Centre in May.

The event, staged on 23 and 24 May, marked the return of the Schools Future Fit Program, which was last delivered in New South Wales in 2019. The primary goal of the Schools Future Fit Program is to introduce tennis to children who might not have the opportunity or means to learn the sport.

Co-founder of Youth of Tomorrow and Tennis Legend, Pat Cash, stated, "I'm excited to see the Schools Future Fit Program was once again embraced by youth in New South Wales. We will continue to provide a platform for positive change to ensure Aussie kids feel valued."

Spanning across two-days, students participated in various on and off court tennis activities, including a tour of the world-class Ken Rosewall Arena, tennis coaching, the opportunity to observe the National Development Squad training session and a Q&A with the players, as well as an educational session on the ANZAC legends, delivered by the Merrylands RSL sub-Branch.

The Australian Tennis Foundation provided essential funding to YoT and Tennis NSW to facilitate the event. In addition, the ATF has committed to providing further funding to each participating school for the implementation of afterschool tennis programs led by qualified coaches. For students eager to continue playing tennis but who may face financial challenges, the ATF will offer the Opportunity Knocks subsidy program to help cover the costs of ongoing coaching or club involvement.

Tennis NSW Schools Development Manager, Patrick Landy, said, "We've been able to deliver a great two-day event here at Sydney Olympic Park for over 500 kids from seven schools in Western Sydney. With the support and funding from the Australian Tennis Foundation, this allows the schools to enjoy a 6-week tennis program at no cost. Additionally, some individual players who show a passion for the game and wish to continue their tennis journey at their local club, will be offered the Opportunity Knocks subsidy program."

The event was a collaborative effort with key partners including Youth of Tomorrow, Tennis NSW, the Australian Tennis Foundation, and the Merrylands RSL sub-Branch, all working together to create a memorable and impactful experience for the young participants.