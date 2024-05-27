Ranking movers: Aussie teens achieve 24-year first in WTA singles rankings

Women's singles

Australian teen Maya Joint makes her top-200 debut in the latest WTA Tour singles rankings.

The 18-year-old rises 10 places this week to a new career-high of world No.192.

After starting the year at world No.684, Joint has skyrocketed up the rankings thanks to her consistent results. The National Tennis Academy athlete has won two ITF titles and tallied 33 match wins so far in 2024.

Joint becomes the seventh player aged 18 or under currently inside the world's top 200, joining peer Taylah Preston.

This marks the first time in more than 24 years that two Australian women aged 18 and under have featured inside the world's top 200. This last happened in January 2000, when a 16-year-old Jelena Dokic and 18-year-old Alicia Molik held top-200 rankings.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Daria Saville No.84 +1 Arina Rodionova No.103 0 Storm Hunter No.121 0 Astra Sharma No.130 0 Taylah Preston No.137 0 Olivia Gadecki No.162 +3 Kimberly Birrell No.164 -10 Talia Gibson No.185 +2 Destanee Aiava No.186 +5 Maya Joint No.192 +10

Men's singles

Aleksandar Vukic is the biggest mover within the Australian top 10 in the latest ATP Tour singles rankings.

The 28-year-old jumps up four spots this week to world No.89, which sees him leapfrog compatriot Max Purcell to reclaim the Australian No.6 position.

Philip Sekulic continues to rise too, climbing seven spots to a new career-high of world No.238. This follows the 20-year-old advancing to his second ATP Challenger semifinal this month.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.11 0 Jordan Thompson No.36 +1 Alexei Popyrin No.51 0 Chris O'Connell No.68 -4 Rinky Hijikata No.78 0 Aleksandar Vukic No.89 +4 Max Purcell No.94 -2 Adam Walton No.96 -1 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.100 -2 James Duckworth No.105 -2

Women's doubles

Destanee Aiava sits at a new career-high in the latest WTA Tour doubles rankings.

The 24-year-old moves up one spot to world No.134 this week.

Maya Joint takes biggest mover honours, with the 18-year-old improving 20 places to a new career-high of world No.287. This follows Joint advancing to an ITF final in Slovenia.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Storm Hunter No.4 0 Ellen Perez No.7 0 Olivia Gadecki No.76 +2 Daria Saville No.107 +1 Destanee Aiava No.134 +1 Kimberly Birrell No.183 +1 Talia Gibson No.195 -2 Maddison Inglis No.199 -1 Astra Sharma No.238 0 Alana Parnaby No.256 +1

Men's doubles

Persistence is paying off for Calum Puttergill in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

The 30-year-old has tallied 14 wins so far this season competing at ATP Challenger level, helping his ranking rise to a new career-high of world No.143 this week.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Matt Ebden No.3 0 Max Purcell No.33 0 Jordan Thompson No.36 0 John Peers No.43 -2 Rinky Hijikata No.55 0 John-Patrick Smith No.62 -2 Matthew Romios No.117 -2 Andrew Harris No.122 +1 Tristan Schoolkate No.140 +1 Calum Puttergill No.143 +2

