Australian teams named for 2024 Junior Davis Cup and Junior Billie Jean King Cup

The Australian 16-and-under teams set to compete at Junior Billie Jean King Cup and Junior Davis Cup Asia-Oceania qualifying events in Kazakhstan this month have been named.

Renee Alame, Ava Beck and Tahlia Kokkinis will represent Australia in the Junior Billie Jean King Cup event.

"It's a very good honour to represent your country," said 14-year-old Alame, who attended a training camp as part of the Billie Jean King Cup tie in Brisbane last month.

"I'll do it with joy and passion and see how it goes."

Jessica Moore, a former world No.52 in doubles and a Billie Jean King Cup representative for Australia, will captain the team.

Australia's Junior Billie Jean King Cup team Player Age State Renee Alame 14 NSW Ava Beck 15 Vic Tahlia Kokkinis 15 Qld Captain: Jessica Moore

Cruz Hewitt, the 15-year-old son of former world No.1 and current Australian Davis Cup captain Lleyton Hewitt, has been named in the Junior Davis Cup team.

He will don the green and gold for the first time alongside Cameron Burton and Jeffrey Strydom.

Sandon Stolle, a former world No.2 in doubles and Davis Cup representative for Australia, is the captain of the boys' team.

"I look forward to taking my first Junior Davis Cup team away and to continue supporting our high performing athletes," said Stolle, Tennis Australia's National Development Squad Coach in South Australia.

"It's a great experience for these young guys to play for Australia and be part of the green and gold history of tennis."

Australia's Junior Davis Cup team Player Age State Cameron Burton 16 WA Cruz Hewitt 15 NSW Jeffrey Strydom 15 SA Captain: Sandon Stolle

The Junior Billie Jean King Cup qualifying competition takes place in Shymkent from 13-18 May, followed by the Junior Davis Cup qualifying event from 20-25 May.

The top four nations advance to November's finals.

"These competitions provide a stage for the world's best 16-and-under players to experience playing as part of a team and representing their nation," said Rohan Fisher, Tennis Australia's Manager for Tours, Camps and College.

"Congratulations to the players selected to represent Australia, we have no doubt they'll wear the green and gold with pride and make us proud."

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!