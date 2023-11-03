- Biography
- Inspired to play tennis by his brother and sister
- Enjoying competing and pushing himself
- Describes himself as an attacking player that is a lefty
- Names Rafael Nadal and Ben Shelton as his inspirations
- Enjoys playing golf outside of tennis, where he is a right hander
- Lists maths and science as his favourite subjects in school
- Represented Western Australia at the National Teams Championships on the Gold Coast in 2023
- Won the 14-and-under doubles title at the 2022 December Showdown in Melbourne
- Selected to represent Australia in the 2024 Junior Davis Cup
Statistics
Key statistics
|Lives
|Perth, Australia
|Plays
|Left-handed