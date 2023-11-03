Biography

  • Inspired to play tennis by his brother and sister
  • Enjoying competing and pushing himself
  • Describes himself as an attacking player that is a lefty
  • Names Rafael Nadal and Ben Shelton as his inspirations
  • Enjoys playing golf outside of tennis, where he is a right hander
  • Lists maths and science as his favourite subjects in school
  • Represented Western Australia at the National Teams Championships on the Gold Coast in 2023
  • Won the 14-and-under doubles title at the 2022 December Showdown in Melbourne
  • Selected to represent Australia in the 2024 Junior Davis Cup

Statistics

Key statistics

LivesPerth, Australia
PlaysLeft-handed