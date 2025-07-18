Biography

On Court

  • Started playing tennis when she was eight years old
  • First knew she was good enough to try becoming a pro after she eventually beat her older brother
  • Made her Grand Slam debut at Australian Open 2007, losing to No.3 seed Svetlana Kuznetsova in the first round
  • Says Kuznetsova is the toughest opponent she’s ever faced
  • Secured her first ITF Futures Pro Circuit titles, in Ilkley, UK and Traralgon, Australia in 2007
  • Reached the final of the girls’ singles at Australian Open 2008
  • Broke into the world’s top 200 in 2008, following second-round showings at the Australian Open and US Open
  • Made her Fed Cup debut for Australia in the Asia-Oceania Group in 2008.
  • Won the junior girls’ doubles titles at the French Open and Wimbledon in 2008, with Slovenian partner Polona Hercog
  • Won three ITF Futures doubles titles in 2010, all on home soil
  • Reached the Australian Open 2012 second round, losing to No.12 seed Flavia Pennetta
  • Claimed her first ITF Futures Pro Circuit title in four years, winning the Knokke Zoute Ladies Open 2012
  • Feels her game most closely resembles Sam Stosur’s
  • The one match she wishes she could replay was her second round loss to Flavia Pennetta at Australian Open 2009 (Moore lost 6-4 6-1)
  • Dream tennis scenario would be winning the Australian Open
  • Ultimate goal is to be a regular player on the Australian Fed Cup team

Off Court

  • Hobbies include listening to music, going to the cinema and beach, catching up with friends and shopping
  • Her parents are Peter and Sharon and she has a brother, James
  • Says the best piece of advice she’s received is to stay true to yourself and surround yourself with good people – they reflect who you are
  • Her perfect day would involve relaxing down south in Western Australia with family and friends

Titles/Finals

Titles

2012 Belgium ITF

2008 Italy ITF

2007 IIkley (UK) ITF, Traralgon ITF

Finals

2013 Sydney #2 ITF, Bethany Beach (USA) ITF, Buffalo (USA) ITF, Cairns ITF

2012 Belgium ITF, Hilton Head Island (USA) ITF

2007 Switzerland ITF

Statistics

Key statistics

Age34
Born16 August 1990
Birth PlacePerth, Western Australia
LivesWilliams, Western Australia
Height169 cm
PlaysRight-handed
CoachMilo Bradley
Pro Since2008

Year-end singles ranking history

YearAustralian ranking
2015292
2014409
2013470
2012414
2011412
2010250
2009244
2008140
2007372
2006985