- Biography
- Statistics
- Latest News
Biography
On Court
- Started playing tennis when she was eight years old
- First knew she was good enough to try becoming a pro after she eventually beat her older brother
- Made her Grand Slam debut at Australian Open 2007, losing to No.3 seed Svetlana Kuznetsova in the first round
- Says Kuznetsova is the toughest opponent she’s ever faced
- Secured her first ITF Futures Pro Circuit titles, in Ilkley, UK and Traralgon, Australia in 2007
- Reached the final of the girls’ singles at Australian Open 2008
- Broke into the world’s top 200 in 2008, following second-round showings at the Australian Open and US Open
- Made her Fed Cup debut for Australia in the Asia-Oceania Group in 2008.
- Won the junior girls’ doubles titles at the French Open and Wimbledon in 2008, with Slovenian partner Polona Hercog
- Won three ITF Futures doubles titles in 2010, all on home soil
- Reached the Australian Open 2012 second round, losing to No.12 seed Flavia Pennetta
- Claimed her first ITF Futures Pro Circuit title in four years, winning the Knokke Zoute Ladies Open 2012
- Feels her game most closely resembles Sam Stosur’s
- The one match she wishes she could replay was her second round loss to Flavia Pennetta at Australian Open 2009 (Moore lost 6-4 6-1)
- Dream tennis scenario would be winning the Australian Open
- Ultimate goal is to be a regular player on the Australian Fed Cup team
Off Court
- Hobbies include listening to music, going to the cinema and beach, catching up with friends and shopping
- Her parents are Peter and Sharon and she has a brother, James
- Says the best piece of advice she’s received is to stay true to yourself and surround yourself with good people – they reflect who you are
- Her perfect day would involve relaxing down south in Western Australia with family and friends
Titles/Finals
Titles
2012 Belgium ITF
2008 Italy ITF
2007 IIkley (UK) ITF, Traralgon ITF
Finals
2013 Sydney #2 ITF, Bethany Beach (USA) ITF, Buffalo (USA) ITF, Cairns ITF
2012 Belgium ITF, Hilton Head Island (USA) ITF
2007 Switzerland ITF
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|34
|Born
|16 August 1990
|Birth Place
|Perth, Western Australia
|Lives
|Williams, Western Australia
|Height
|169 cm
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Coach
|Milo Bradley
|Pro Since
|2008
Year-end singles ranking history
|Year
|Australian ranking
|2015
|292
|2014
|409
|2013
|470
|2012
|414
|2011
|412
|2010
|250
|2009
|244
|2008
|140
|2007
|372
|2006
|985