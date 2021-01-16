Sandon Stolle

Stolle retired in 2003 after a successful doubles career that netted 22 titles.

In singles, his best result was a third-round showing at Wimbledon in 1992, 1996 and 1999.

In 1996 he reached the ATP final at Nottingham and his singles ranking peaked at No.50 a year later.

Davis Cup, he competed in 1997, 1999 and 2000, winning one singles rubber and one doubles.

He is the son of former Australian great, Fred Stolle, now a television commentator.

His mother’s name is Pat and he has two sisters, Monique and Nadine.

In 2004, he was a TV presenter on the weekly Australian tennis program, SLAM! Road to the Australian Open.

In 2007 he started coaching at the Australian Institute of Sport before taking a role at National Academy Sydney in 2008.

He is married to Margot Moore, they have two children, Isla (born 2008) and Daisy (born 2010), and live in Sydney.