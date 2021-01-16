Sandon Stolle

- Biography
Biography
On Court
Stolle retired in 2003 after a successful doubles career that netted 22 titles.
In singles, his best result was a third-round showing at Wimbledon in 1992, 1996 and 1999.
In 1996 he reached the ATP final at Nottingham and his singles ranking peaked at No.50 a year later.
Davis Cup, he competed in 1997, 1999 and 2000, winning one singles rubber and one doubles.
He is the son of former Australian great, Fred Stolle, now a television commentator.
His mother’s name is Pat and he has two sisters, Monique and Nadine.
In 2004, he was a TV presenter on the weekly Australian tennis program, SLAM! Road to the Australian Open.
In 2007 he started coaching at the Australian Institute of Sport before taking a role at National Academy Sydney in 2008.
He is married to Margot Moore, they have two children, Isla (born 2008) and Daisy (born 2010), and live in Sydney.
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|54
|Born
|13 July 1970
|Birth place
|Sydney, New South Wales