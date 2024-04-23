Australian players proudly making fashion statements

Australian Marc Polmans has become a cult favourite thanks to his unique headwear on court.

The 26-year-old regularly dons a Legionnaires hat when he competes, a look more commonly associated with ballkids rather than players.

"It's become my trademark, which is cool," Polmans told tennis.com.au during the Australian summer.

"When I'm playing in the AO and look up to see fans in the stands wearing a Legionnaires hat, it's kind of cool to seeing I'm influencing a few people."

That influence is set to grow, with the world No.175 planning to sell his own Legionnaires hats through his Ultimate Digger brand.

"I'm the only player (on tour) who wears this type of hat, so I don't know how many people are going to get into it," he admitted.

"But for younger people especially, I feel like it's important to wear sun protection when you're outside and if you can wear a hat, then I think you're doing a good job to protect your ears, which is a popular spot for skin cancer.

"I hope I can influence young kids to stay sun smart out there."

Polmans is not the only Australian player with an interest in fashion.

World No.192 Priscilla Hon is the co-founder of clothing and lifestyle brand PS Club, which she manages alongside a childhood friend.

Earlier this year, Hon created a shirt to honour her late coach, Anthony Richardson, who lost his battle with melanoma.

All proceeds from the sale of the limited-edition shirt went to the Australian Melanoma Research Foundation.

Hon also designed and sold a limited edition Billie Jean King Cup shirt during the recent tie in Brisbane, which is still available to purchase on the PS Club online store.

In January, Alex de Minaur helped launch an ASICS shoe (Solution Speed FF 3) that he had helped design, while Nick Kyrgios has previously tried his hand at designing shoes too, in collaboration with Nike.

De Minaur showed off his fashion style again at the 2024 Laureus World Sports Awards in Spain yesterday, where he walked the red carpet alongside British partner Katie Boulter.

