Hon honours treasured late coach with charitable gesture

Australian player Priscilla Hon has designed a shirt to honour her late coach, Anthony Richardson.

The world No.204 unveiled the shirt this week to coincide with the one-year anniversary of Richardson losing his battle with melanoma.

Richardson, who was 43 at the time, was an esteemed member of the Australian tennis community.

He worked with several of Australia's top-ranked players, including Hon, Kimberly Birrell and Lizette Cabrera, and was a foundation coach at Tennis Australia's National Tennis Academy in Brisbane.

Hon described him as "a second dad to me growing up".

Hon is selling the shirt through her loungewear brand, PS Club, which she has launched with a childhood friend.

The design features words of wisdom often shared by Richardson, which were selected by Hon and Richardson's family.

"He used to read a lot of self-help books and loved his quotes," Hon explained. "Every day he would give us a quote to try and motivate us when we were training. It was kind of his thing, so we've put a bunch of his favourite quotes on the shirt.

"He also used to wear bright colours, like a fluoro shirt or shoes, so we used orange in the design to show that.

"My best friend, who I've started the company with, she draws, so she's sketched his face and we've printed that onto the shirt too."

The limited-edition shirt is now on sale for $100 AUD, with all proceeds going to the Australian Melanoma Research Foundation.

Richardson was remembered at the Brisbane International yesterday as well.

The tournament partnered with the Australian Skin Cancer Foundation to offer free skin cancer checks for fans on-site at the Queensland Tennis Centre as part of their 'Day for Richo'.

"The Brisbane International had their day to honour Richo yesterday, which was great, and he would have loved to see this," said Hon of the shirt.

"There's been really good feedback on the design, and everyone loves the whole story behind it.

"It's just nice to do something to remember him."

After competing in Brisbane, the 25-year-old is now preparing to contest the Australian Open 2024 women's qualifying singles competition.

