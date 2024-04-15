Aussie weekly wrap: Kokkinakis returns to winners' circle

It has been a massive week in Australian tennis.

The Billie Jean King Cup competition returned to Aussie soil for the first time in nearly five years, with the Australian team recording a 4-0 clean sweep against Mexico in Brisbane.

The tie marked Sam Stosur's first as Australian captain and saw the team rally behind Storm Hunter, after the world No.3 doubles star suffered a devastating injury.

Australia's top-ranked men competed at an ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Monte Carlo, where Alex de Minaur advanced to his first clay-court quarterfinal at this level. His run also marked the best result by an Australian at the tournament in 25 years.

Alexei Popyrin rewrote some history of his own in Monte Carlo, becoming the first Australian in 45 years to score a top-10 singles win at the tournament.

Elsewhere, Thanasi Kokkinakis produced an impressive run at an ATP Challenger event in Sarasota, clinching his first clay-court singles title in almost three years.

Five Australian wheelchair athletes won ITF titles this week, including world No.5 Heath Davidson, who secured his biggest doubles title in more than three years.

This week's most outstanding performers include:

Daria Saville: The 30-year-old played a starring role in Australia's 4-0 victory against Mexico in a Billie Jean King Cup Qualifier tie in Brisbane, winning her opening singles match and then claiming the doubles rubber alongside Ellen Perez.

Taylah Preston: The 18-year-old impressed at the Billie Jean King Cup, becoming the first Australian teen to win their debut singles match in the competition since Ash Barty in 2013.

Arina Rodionova: The 34-year-old scored her first victory in the Billie Jean King Cup competition, winning the opening singles rubber in Australia's victory against Mexico in Brisbane.

Alex de Minaur: The 25-year-old recorded his career-best result at an ATP Masters 1000 clay-court event, progressing to the singles quarterfinals in Monte Carlo (Monaco).

Alexei Popyrin: The 24-year-old advanced to the third round in singles at the ATP Masters 1000 event in Monte Carlo. Popyrin scored his first top-10 win in 11 months, beating world No.6 Andrey Rublev, during his career-best run at the tournament.

Thanasi Kokkinakis: The 28-year-old scooped the singles title at an ATP Challenger tournament in Sarasota (USA). This is Kokkinakis' eighth career title and his first since February 2023.

Marc Polmans: The 26-year-old recorded his best singles result since November 2023, reaching the semifinals at the ATP Challenger tournament in Sarasota.

Thomas Fancutt: The 29-year-old progressed to the doubles semifinals at the ATP Challenger tournament in Sarasota with American Hunter Reese. It was Fancutt's ninth doubles semifinal appearance of the season.

Matthew Romios: The 25-year-old teamed with Poland's Piotr Matuszewski to reach the doubles final at an ATP Challenger in Morelos (Mexico). It was Romios' second doubles final of the season at ATP Challenger level.

Adam Walton: The 24-year-old was a singles semifinalist at an ATP Challenger tournament in Morelos (Mexico). Walton has now won 18 of his past 26 matches.

James Duckworth: The 32-year-old made the singles semifinals at an ATP Challenger tournament in Busan (South Korea). This improves Duckworth's season record to 14 wins from 22 matches.

Alex Bolt and Li Tu: The 31-year-old Bolt and 27-year-old Tu were doubles semifinalists at an ATP Challenger tournament in Busan.

Destanee Aiava: The 23-year-old was a singles semifinalist at an ITF 35 tournament in Osaka (Japan). This was Aiava's best singles result since November 2023.

Lizette Cabrera: The 26-year-old teamed with American Dalayna Hewitt to reach the doubles final at an ITF 35 tournament in Osaka. This was Cabrera's best doubles result since November 2023.

Elysia Bolton: The 24-year-old clinched the doubles title with American Robin Anderson at an ITF 35 tournament in Boca Raton (USA). This is Bolton's seventh career ITF doubles title and first since June 2023.

Maya Joint: The 17-year-old was a singles semifinalist at the ITF 35 tournament in Boca Raton. Joint was also a doubles semifinalist alongside American Sophie Chang.

Heath Davidson: The 36-year-old teamed with Canadian Robert Shaw to win the doubles title at an ITF Super Series wheelchair tennis event in Fukuoka (Japan). This is Davidson's 32nd career doubles title and his biggest since February 2021.

Anderson Parker: The 26-year-old defended his ITF men's singles title at the Melbourne Wheelchair Classic, securing victory in an all-Australian final against Yassin Hill. Parker also won the men's doubles title alongside Martyn Dunn.

Sally Schwartz: The 20-year-old claimed the ITF women's singles title at the Melbourne Wheelchair Classic. This is Schwartz's third career singles title and first since November 2021. She also teamed with Japan's Rio Okana to scoop the doubles title.

Jin Woodman: The 14-year-old won his first ITF singles title in the quad division at the Melbourne Wheelchair Classic. Woodman was also a finalist in the boys' singles competition.

Yassin Hill: The 17-year-old won his third junior ITF singles title at the Melbourne Wheelchair Classic. Hill was also a finalist in the men's singles and men's doubles (with compatriot Benjamin Wenzel) competitions.

Hugh Winter: The 17-year-old was a boys' singles finalist at an ITF J100 in Istanbul (Turkey). It was Winter's best result of the season and improves his singles record this month to eight wins from his 10 matches.

