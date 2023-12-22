Biggest summer of Padel takes off in Australia

Australia's biggest ever summer of Padel will hit different in January with major tournaments being staged in both Sydney and Melbourne.

Players will compete for more than $20,000 at the Australian Padel Open from 3 January, and the Melbourne Padel Open, from 10 January, will feature more than $10,000 in prize money.

"We're thrilled to be able to continue the promotion and growth of Padel across Australia," Tennis Australia Head of Game Expansion Callum Beale said.

"These international tournaments provide a great opportunity for players to compete for world ranking points, and also demonstrate the growing profile of Padel in Australia."

The tournaments will be followed by two weeks of Padel fun for everyone at the Australian Open, with Padel sessions at the Canadian Racquet Club available to the public, in partnership with Canadian Club.

Tournament details

Australian Padel Open - FIP RISE

Date: 3-7 January 2024

Venue: Indoor Padel, 1C WHS, Part Building 1, 85 O'Riordan Street Alexandria, NSW 2015

Melbourne Padel Open - FIP PROMOTION

Date: 10-14 January 2024

Venue: Game4Padel, 206 Lorimer Street, Docklands, VIC 3008

The Australian Padel Open and Melbourne Padel Open will have 32 male and female doubles teams in the draw, with players from around the world taking to the court.

The Australian Padel Open is endorsed by the Australian Padel Federation and is the first leg of the 2023 Australian Padel Tour. Players competing in the Australian Padel Open and Melbourne Padel Open earn international Padel ranking points.

Worldwide, Padel is enjoyed across more than 90 countries and by more than 25 million players.