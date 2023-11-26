Preston claims biggest career title at Australian Pro Tour event in Brisbane

Perth teen Taylah Preston has won the biggest title of her young career at an Australian Pro Tour event in Brisbane.

The 18-year-old continued her breakout season to capture the women's singles title at the Brisbane QTC Tennis International.

Preston secured her maiden ITF 60 crown with a 6-3 6-4 victory against Russian Darya Astakhova in the final.

After winning four three-set battles to reach this stage, it was the world No.247's first straight-sets triumph of the week.

It is Preston's fourth ITF singles title of the season and improves her 2023 record at pro-level events to 49 wins from 62 matches.

This effort means the Western Australian, who was ranked world No.836 in April, is now verging on a top-200 breakthrough.

Talia Gibson and Priscilla Hon combined to win the women's doubles title, overcoming Destanee Aiava and Maddison Inglis in a hard-fought all-Australian final.

Gibson, a 19-year-old from Perth, and Hon, a 25-year-old from Brisbane, edged out a 4-6 7-5 [10-5] victory to claim their second Australian Pro Tour title of the season together.

Japan's Shintaro Imai was crowned champion in the men's singles competition, after beating Brisbane local Blake Ellis 6-3 7-6(3) in the final.

This was 24-year-old Ellis' third ITF singles final appearance of the season.

Australian Thomas Fancutt teamed with New Zealand's Ajeet Rai to secure the men's doubles title, scoring a 6-4 6-4 win against Australian Joshua Charlton and his British partner Emile Hudd in the final.

This is 28-year-old Fancutt's fourth Australian Pro Tour doubles title of the season and his second won alongside Rai.

The Australian Pro Tour continues in Queensland this coming week, with the Gold Coast Tennis International being played at KDV Sport on the Gold Coast.

> VIEW: Australian Pro Tour calendar

Brisbane QTC Tennis International finals

Women's singles: Taylah Preston (AUS) d [7] Darya Astakhova 6-3 6-4

Men's singles: Shintaro Imai (JPN) d [3] Blake Ellis (AUS) 6-3 7-6(3)

Women's doubles: [3] Talia Gibson (AUS)/Priscilla Hon (AUS) d [4] Destanee Aiava (AUS)/Maddison Inglis (AUS) 4-6 7-5 [10-5]

Men's doubles: [1] Thomas Fancutt (AUS)/Ajeet Rai (NZL) d [4] Joshua Charlton (AUS)/Emile Hudd (GBR) 6-4 6-4

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!