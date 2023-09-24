Mott secures back-to-back Australian Pro Tour singles titles in Darwin

Blake Mott enjoyed a memorable fortnight in the Northern Territory, claiming back-to-back Australian Pro Tour singles titles.

The resurgent 27-year-old captured his second consecutive ITF 25 singles crown with a 6-2 2-6 6-3 victory against Jake Delaney in an all-Australian final at the Darwin International Tennis Centre.

After snapping a four-year title drought last week, Mott blitzed the field again in Darwin this week.

The world No.679 scored four straight-sets victories before overcoming 26-year-old Delaney in three sets in today's final.

The in-form Mott has now won 19 of his past 22 matches since returning to the tour in August following a seven-month absence.

Thomas Fancutt also scooped back-to-back titles in Darwin. The 28-year-old enjoyed a title-winning run in doubles with fellow Aussie Jeremy Beale last week, then teamed with New Zealand's Ajeet Rai to win this week's doubles title.

In Perth, Taylah Preston won her first Australian Pro Tour singles title at an ITF 25 women's tournament.

The 17-year-old Preston triumphed 7-5 6-1 against 19-year-old Talia Gibson in a final battle between two local teens at Perth's State Tennis Centre.

It is Preston's second ITF 25 singles title of the season, making her the youngest Australian woman to win multiple titles at this level in seven years.

Preston and Gibson also advanced to the doubles final, where they lost to Destanee Aiava and Maddison Inglis in another all-Australian showdown.

This is 23-year-old Aiava and 25-year-old Inglis' second consecutive Australian Pro Tour victory.

Queensland is the next stop on the Australian Pro Tour, with Cairns hosting back-to-back ITF 25 tournaments for both men and women from 1 October.

> VIEW: Australian Pro Tour calendar

Australian Pro Tour results

DARWIN INTERNATIONAL 2

Men's singles: [5] Blake Mott (AUS) d [6] Jake Delaney (AUS) 6-2 2-6 6-3

Men's doubles: [2] Thomas Fancutt (AUS)/Ajeet Rai (NZL) d [1] Blake Bayldon (AUS)/Brandon Walkin (AUS) 6-1 6-4

PERTH INTERNATIONAL 2

Women's singles: [7] Taylah Preston (AUS) d [6] Talia Gibson (AUS) 7-5 6-1

Women's doubles: [2] Destanee Aiava (AUS)/Maddison Inglis (AUS) d Talia Gibson (AUS)/Taylah Preston (AUS) 6-3 7-6(3)

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!