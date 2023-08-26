Gadecki advances to final qualifying round at US Open 2023

Olivia Gadecki is one step closer to fulfilling her qualifying dream at this year's US Open.

The 21-year-old from the Gold Coast, who is competing at Flushing Meadows for the first time, secured her spot in the final qualifying round with a hard-fought 6-7(3) 6-3 6-4 victory against American Louisa Chirico.

The three-hour, second-round battle was played across two days due to inclement weather in New York.

This effort matches world No.139 Gadecki's career-best showing in a Grand Slam qualifying draw, having also advanced to the final round at Wimbledon earlier this year.

To qualify at a major tournament for the first time, Gadecki needs to beat world No.128 Emina Bektas in the final round.

It will be Gadecki's first career meeting with the 30-year-old American, who is also aiming to contest the US Open main draw for the first time.

Gadecki is the fourth Australian to reach the final qualifying round at this year's US Open.

Kazakhstan's Timofey Skatov proved too strong for James Duckworth in their final qualifying round showdown.

World No.128 Skatov posted a 6-2 6-2 victory against the 31-year-old Australian.

Gadecki, Kimberly Birrell and Marc Polmans are all scheduled to play their final-round matches tomorrow.

They are aiming to join 12 Australians already in the main draw.

Aussies in action - US Open

RESULTS

Women's qualifying singles, second round

Olivia Gadecki (AUS) d Louisa Chirico (USA) 6-7(3) 6-3 6-4

Himeno Sakatsume (JPN) d Priscilla Hon (AUS) 6-3 6-1

Men's qualifying singles, second round

Stefano Travaglia (ITA) d John Millman (AUS) 2-6 7-6(3) 6-2

Men's qualifying singles, final round

[23] Timofey Skatov (KAZ) d [12] James Duckworth (AUS) 6-2 6-2



COMING UP

Women's qualifying singles, final round

[13] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) v [WC] Fiona Crawley (USA)

Olivia Gadecki (AUS) v [26] Emina Bektas (USA)

Men's qualifying singles, final round

Marc Polmans (AUS) v Zachary Svajda (USA)

