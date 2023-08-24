Three Australian women advance in US Open 2023 qualifying

Australian women have made a strong start in the US Open 2023 qualifying singles competition, with three progressing through to the second round.

Olivia Gadecki and Priscilla Hon both scored impressive first-round wins on day two at Flushing Meadows.

World No.139 Gadecki made a near-perfect US Open debut, powering past France's Harmony Tan 6-3 6-1. The 21-year-old Australian did not lose serve in the 76-minute encounter.

This sets up a second-round clash with world No.225 Louisa Chirico, a 27-year-old American who knocked out Japanese top seed Nao Hibino in the opening round.

Hon eliminated a seeded opponent in the opening round, defeating world No.109 Olga Danilovic 5-7 6-4 6-1.

This is world No.207 Hon's biggest win since May.

The 25-year-old Hon's second-round opponent is Japan's Himeno Sakatsume, a 22-year-old ranked No.195.

Gadecki and Hon join world No.112 Kimberly Birrell, a winner on day one in New York, in the second round.

Arina Rodionova almost joined them too - but lost a heart-breaking three-hour battle today against No.32-seeded Spaniard Marina Bassols Ribera.

World No.137 Bassols Ribera saved multiple match points in a 5-7 7-6(8) 6-4 victory.

A total of six Australian players have advanced to the second round in the US Open qualifying competition, with three Aussie men also progressing.

Aussies in action - US Open

RESULTS

Women's qualifying singles, first round

Olivia Gadecki (AUS) d Harmony Tan (FRA) 6-3 6-1

Priscilla Hon (AUS) d [11] Olga Danilovic (SRB) 5-7 6-4 6-1

[32] Marina Bassols Ribera (ESP) d Arina Rodionova (AUS) 5-7 7-6(8) 6-4

Vera Zvonareva d Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) 6-3 6-0

Men's qualifying singles, first round

John Millman (AUS) d [11] Alejandro Tabilo (CHI) 6-4 7-5

Marc Polmans (AUS) d Nicholas David Ionel (ROU) 6-7(5) 7-6(2) 6-3

COMING UP

Women's qualifying singles, second round

[13] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) v Darja Semenistaja (LAT)

Olivia Gadecki (AUS) v Louisa Chirico (USA)

Priscilla Hon (AUS) v Himeno Sakatsume (JPN)

> VIEW: US Open 2023 women's qualifying singles draw

Men's qualifying singles, second round

[12] James Duckworth (AUS) v Terence Atmane (FRA)

Marc Polmans (AUS) v Dennis Novak (AUT)

John Millman (AUS) v Stefano Travaglia (ITA)

> VIEW: US Open 2023 men's qualifying singles draw

