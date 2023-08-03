Thompson wins again in Washington DC

Washington DC, United States

Jordan Thompson beat in-form Frenchman Adrian Mannarino on Wednesday to advance to the third round of the ATP 500 tournament in Washington DC.

However, fellow Aussie Thanasi Kokkinakis was unable to join him at the same stage, bowing out in three sets to another Frenchman, Ugo Humbert.

Thompson had lost five of seven career meetings with Mannarino, including two in 2023. They most recently met in the quarterfinals of Newport, a tournament Mannarino went on to win.

But Thompson avenged that defeat with a 7-5 6-4 triumph, setting up a third-round meeting with rising American star Christopher Eubanks.

Thompson leads that head-to-head series 2-0, and is seeking a first ever ATP 500 quarterfinal.

In the first round, he beat former world No.5 Kevin Anderson in three sets.

Kokkinakis came close to joining Thompson in the third round; he held two set points against Humbert in the first-set tiebreak, and led by an early service break in the final set.

But Humbert persisted, worked his way back into the match, and ultimately closed out a 7-6(6) 1-6 6-4 triumph in two hours and 44 minutes.

There was a great result for Australia in doubles, with Matt Ebden and Colombian partner Juan Sebastian Cabal upsetting No.1 seeds Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury in a match tiebreak.

Ebden and Cabal will face American wildcards Mackenzie McDonald and Ben Shelton for a place in the semifinals.

Aussies in action - Washington DC

RESULTS

Men's singles, second round

Jordan Thompson (AUS) d [7] Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 7-5 6-4

[13] Ugo Humbert (FRA) d Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) 7-6(6) 1-6 6-4

Men's doubles, first round

Matt Ebden (AUS)/Juan Sebastian Cabal (COL) d [1] Rajeev Ram (USA)/Joe Salisbury (GBR) 3-6 6-1 [10-7]

COMING UP

Men's singles, third round

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [11] Christopher Eubanks (USA)

Women's doubles, quarterfinals

[1] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Laura Siegemund (GER)/Vera Zvonareva

Men's doubles, quarterfinals

Matt Ebden (AUS)/Juan Sebastian Cabal (COL) v [WC] Mackenzie McDonald (USA)/Ben Shelton (USA)

Los Cabos, Mexico

Alex de Minaur has continued his impressive build-up to the US Open, reaching his second ATP quarterfinal in as many weeks in Los Cabos.

After a tight first-round encounter on Tuesday that spanned almost two hours, De Minaur thumped Thiago Agustin Tirante in just 62 minutes on Wednesdsay.

ALEX DE MINAUR: Tour-level QFs during North American summer 2023 Los Cabos 2023 Atlanta 2022 Atlanta 2020 US Open 2019 Atlanta 2018 Washington DC

De Minaur's 6-2 6-1 victory sets up a quarterfinal meeting with third seed Tommy Paul, who he beat in March's Acapulco final.

He is now on a seven-match winning streak in Mexico.

De Minaur's countryman, James Duckworth, fell 6-2 6-2 to No.7 seed Dominik Koepfer in the second round.

Koepfer then combined with another Aussie, Andrew Harris, to beat No.2 seeds John Peers and Marcelo Melo in the first round of the doubles event.

Harris and Koepfer's 4-6 6-4 [10-8] triumph moves them through to the quarterfinals.

Aussies in action - Los Cabos

RESULTS

Men's singles, second round

[5] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Thiago Agustin Tirante (ARG) 6-2 6-1

[7] Dominik Koepfer (GER) d James Duckworth (AUS) 6-2 6-2

Men's doubles, first round

Andrew Harris (AUS)/Dominik Koepfer (GER) d John Peers (AUS)/Marcelo Melo (BRA) 4-6 6-4 [10-8]

COMING UP

Men's singles, quarterfinals

[5] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [3] Tommy Paul (USA)

Men's doubles, quarterfinals

Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/William Blumberg (USA) v Cristian Rodriguez (COL)/Diego Hidalgo (ECU)

Andrew Harris (AUS)/Dominik Koepfer (GER) v Luis David Martinez (VEN)/Saketh Myneni (IND)

