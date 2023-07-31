Resurgent Luke Saville wins Caloundra International title

A decision to refocus on singles this season is continuing to reap rewards for Luke Saville.

The 29-year-old is currently on a 10-match winning streak on the ITF Pro Tour, after scooping back-to-back singles titles.

Saville won an ITF 25 tournament in Great Britain last week, then claimed an ITF 15 title in Queensland this week.

The world No.366 won the Caloundra International without conceding a set, beating Japan's Ryuki Matsuda 6-4 6-3 in the final.

"(I'm) pretty happy how I adjusted to a new time zone, obviously it doesn't get too much more extreme," Saville said.

"I've done all the right things and to come away with the win this week I'm happy."

It is Saville's first Australian Pro Tour singles title since 2014.

"I'm just starting this (singles) journey again," said Saville, who achieved a career-high doubles ranking of world No.23 in 2021.

"I played doubles more the last three years and now I'm back in the singles and I'm very happy with that."

The South Australian was ranked outside the world's top 1000 in singles a year ago, but is now set to return to the world's top 350.

"I feel like it's a good reward for a lot of the hard work, discipline and practice," said Saville, who has won now multiple ITF singles titles in a season for the first time in nine years.

Saville is currently ranked No.108 in doubles and also has won three ITF doubles titles this season.

"I'm trying to play both and I'd still like to be a doubles option for Davis Cup, that goes without saying," Saville said.

"That's the highest honour in tennis in my opinion, playing Davis Cup for Australia, and then obviously long term to be a singles option, that's also my goal."

Saville's short-term singles goal is to be ranked high enough to earn direct acceptance in the Australian Open 2024 qualifying competition.

"I've got a little way to go but I've started well," said the former world No.1-ranked junior of his quest to climb back up the singles rankings.

Saville achieved his best singles ranking of world No.152 in 2015.

In the women's competition, Aussie teen Stefani Webb enjoyed a breakout week.

The 18-year-old from Melbourne advanced to her first ITF singles final and teamed with compatriot Alicia Smith to secure her maiden ITF doubles title.

It is a third ITF doubles title for 26-year-old Smith.

Turkey's Melisa Ercan, who is based in Brisbane and trains at Tennis Australia's National Tennis Academy, won the women's singles title. it is the 17-year-old's third ITF singles title this season.

"I'm really happy, I've had some great weeks this year," world No.753 Ercan said. "I want to get inside the top 500 and play higher-level tournaments, that's my goal for the rest of the year."

A second Caloundra International event will be held at the Sunshine Coast Regional Tennis Centre this week.

Aussies in action - Caloundra

RESULTS

Men's singles, final

[2] Luke Saville (AUS) d [4] Ryuki Matsuda (JPN) 6-4 6-3

Women's singles, final

[2] Melisa Ercan (TUR) d Stefani Webb (AUS) 6-2 7-5

Men's doubles, final

Isaac Becroft (NZL)/James Watt (NZL) d Casey Hoole (AUS)/Tai Sach (AUS) 6-2 6-2

Women's doubles, final

Alicia Smith (AUS)/Stefani Webb (AUS) d [3] Zara Larke (AUS)/Nanari Katsumi (JPN) 6-1 6-2

