Biography

On Court

  • Represented Australia at the Longines Future Tennis Aces event in Paris in 2015
  • Reached the final of the 2017 14/u Australian Championships
  • First started tennis lessons aged 10
  • Favourite shot is his backhand down-the-line.

Off Court

  • Tennis (and golf) is in his blood; his uncle is former Australian tennis and golf pro Scott Draper
  • Was lucky enough to toss the coin for Roger Federer’s 2013 semifinal showdown with Andy Murray at the Australian Open
  • Favourite players are Rafael Nadal and Lleyton Hewitt because of their mental strength
  • His goal in tennis is to do the best that he can, and hopefully become No.1 in the world.

Statistics

Key statistics

Age22
Born28 February 2003
Birth PlaceBrisbane, Queensland
PlaysRight-handed