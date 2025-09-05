- Biography
On Court
- Represented Australia at the Longines Future Tennis Aces event in Paris in 2015
- Reached the final of the 2017 14/u Australian Championships
- First started tennis lessons aged 10
- Favourite shot is his backhand down-the-line.
Off Court
- Tennis (and golf) is in his blood; his uncle is former Australian tennis and golf pro Scott Draper
- Was lucky enough to toss the coin for Roger Federer’s 2013 semifinal showdown with Andy Murray at the Australian Open
- Favourite players are Rafael Nadal and Lleyton Hewitt because of their mental strength
- His goal in tennis is to do the best that he can, and hopefully become No.1 in the world.
Key statistics
|Age
|22
|Born
|28 February 2003
|Birth Place
|Brisbane, Queensland
|Plays
|Right-handed