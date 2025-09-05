- Biography
Biography
On Court
- Won her first ITF World Junior Tour singles title in Greece in June 2021
- Based at the Soto Tennis Academy in Sotogrande, Spain for the majority of 2021
- Won 28 of her 40 singles matches on the ITF World Junior Tour in 2021
- Won four ITF World Junior Tour doubles titles during 2021
- Plays at Port Melbourne Tennis Club
- Has previously worked with Peter McCraw (former coach of Maria Sharapova)
Off Court
- Mother, Sinead, is Irish
- Her brother, Pierce, is a US college tennis player
- Female Junior Athlete of the Year finalist at 2021 Australian Tennis Awards
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|20
|Born
|17 May 2005
|Lives
|Melbourne, Victoria
|Plays
|Right-handed