Biography

On Court

  • Won her first ITF World Junior Tour singles title in Greece in June 2021
  • Based at the Soto Tennis Academy in Sotogrande, Spain for the majority of 2021
  • Won 28 of her 40 singles matches on the ITF World Junior Tour in 2021
  • Won four ITF World Junior Tour doubles titles during 2021
  • Plays at Port Melbourne Tennis Club
  • Has previously worked with Peter McCraw (former coach of Maria Sharapova)

Off Court

  • Mother, Sinead, is Irish
  • Her brother, Pierce, is a US college tennis player
  • Female Junior Athlete of the Year finalist at 2021 Australian Tennis Awards

Statistics

Key statistics

Age20
Born17 May 2005
LivesMelbourne, Victoria
PlaysRight-handed