Aussie teen Taylah Preston wins first professional singles title

All eyes are on Roland Garros, as the second Grand Slam tournament of the season gets underway.

Storm Hunter has been a standout performer so far, winning four consecutive matches to become the first Australian woman to reach the second round in Paris as a qualifier in 13 years.

Thanasi Kokkinakis and Jason Kubler have also made winning starts to their Roland Garros campaigns.

They aren't the only Australian players recording impressive results on the world stage though.

The most outstanding performers of the week include:

Chris O'Connell: Reached his third ATP-level singles quarterfinal of the clay-court season in Geneva (Switzerland). This moves the 28-year-old to a career-high ranking of world No.77.

Olivia Tjandramulia: The 26-year-old advanced to the doubles quarterfinals at a WTA 250 tournament in Strasbourg (France). This propels Tjandramulia to a new career-high ranking of world No.102.

Kimberly Birrell: The 25-year-old scored her first WTA-level main-draw win on clay, reaching the second round at the WTA 250 tournament in Strasbourg.

Jason Taylor: The 29-year-old, partnering Sweden's Filip Bergevi, made the doubles semifinals at an ATP Challenger tournament in Skopje (North Macedonia).

Seone Mendez: The 24-year-old advanced to her first singles final of the season at an ITF 40 tournament in Otocec (Slovenia). Mendez finished runner-up to Slovak Rebecca Sramkova.

Taylah Preston: The 17-year-old won her first professional singles title at an ITF 25 tournament in Monastir (Tunisia). Preston recorded seven consecutive wins to earn her title breakthrough as a qualifier. This improves her season record to 22 wins from 28 matches.

Talia Gibson: The 18-year-old was a doubles finalist, alongside Japan's Akari Inoue, at an ITF 25 grass-court tournament in Karuizawa (Japan). It was Gibson's second doubles final in as many weeks.

Brandon Walkin: The 28-year-old won his 15th career doubles title - and second this year - at an ITF 15 tournament in Brcko (Bosnia and Herzegovina). Walkin and American partner George Goldhoff scooped the title without dropping a set.

Hugh Winter: The 16-year-old won the biggest singles title of his junior career at an ITF J100 tournament in Lousada (Portugal). It was Winter's third singles final of the season.

Tahlia Kokkinis: The 14-year-old advanced to the girls' singles semifinals at an ITF J100 tournament in Lousada (Portugal).

